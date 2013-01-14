Which is why the today’s latest three installments of our ongoing Remaking Federalism | Rebuilding the Economy Series call for bold actions to bolster the competitiveness of the U.S. manufacturing and advanced industries sector.

What do we propose? The three ideas from Devashree Saha and one of the co-authors of this blog (Mark Muro), Bruce Katz and Peter Hamp, and Rob Atkinson and Stephen Ezell add up to cohesive trio of proposals for improving innovation, workforce, and higher-education connections in the sector.

On the innovation front, we argue that Congress should authorize the build-out of a national network of advanced industries (AI) innovation hubs, expanding on the modest beginnings now being made through the Department of Energy’s Energy Innovation Hubs program and the Department of Commerce’s National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI) initiative. Functioning as regional centers of excellence, the new hubs would focus on cross-cutting innovation, process, and technology deployment challenges of critical interest to advanced industries by drawing universities, community colleges, state and local governments, and other actors into strong, industry-led partnerships. The creation and appropriate funding of at least 25 such hubs—funded at $25 million a year each, with a significant local, state, and private sector matching support required—would, we believe, greatly accelerate the pace of innovation and new-product development in the nation’s advanced industries and so strengthen their long-term competitiveness.

Turning to labor force development, Katz and Hamp urge the federal government to initiate a “Race to the Shop” competition (loosely modeled on the successful Race to the Top education challenge) to push states and metropolitan areas to develop long-term strategies for better addressing the workforce and training needs of their leading sectors. Under this new program, the five states and five metropolitan areas that present the strongest plans would receive a federal implementation grant as well as increased flexibility to realign or better invest existing federal resources, say from the Workforce Investment Act or Perkins Career and Technical Education funding. Ultimately winning states and regions might receive significant resources and flexibility to create a network of manufacturing high schools, for instance, or to align community college curricula to fit the varying skill demands of major local industries.