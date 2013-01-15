A WARMING PLANET is a deadly place to call home. We see the death toll linked to climate change mount every year: the 2003 European heat wave killed 70,000; over 100 Americans died during Hurricane Sandy; super-typhoon Bopha killed at least 900 in the Philippines; and a crippling drought in Texas and much of the rest of the southwest United States in the summer of 2011 drove global food prices to dangerous levels. Australia’s ongoing heat wave has reached such extreme temperatures that meteorologists have been forced to add new colors to their maps. And we have ourselves to blame. The European NGO DARA—an independent organization that focuses on vulnerable populations—estimates that 100 million people could be killed by climate change by 2030 if no action is taken. As James Hansen, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and a leading researcher on climate change, wrote in the Times in May, “the recent heat waves in Texas and Russia, and the one in Europe … were not natural events—they were caused by human-induced climate change.”

Given this crisis and its growing body count, it seems reasonable to assume that a book focused on all things hot would deal heavily with the subject. But while there are many ghastly ways to die in Bill Streever’s Heat, those who died in Texas and Russia are not among the topics covered. Instead Streever, a biologist, focuses on the more incidental causes of heat-related demise: volcanic lava flow, the dangers of kerosene lamps, peat-bog mummification, and good old nuclear incineration. He tells the story of Pablo Valencia, a 40-year-old prospector riding through Death Valley who failed to rendezvous with a friend bringing water, thus beginning an eight-day nightmare that would leave him blind and near madness, his flesh partially mummified. (Valencia was found and, miraculously, survived.) But what’s missing from Streever’s account, as interesting as it can be, is a sense of what tethers his snapshots together, something that fleshes out the particular tragedies into something larger.

This isn’t to say that Streever ignores climate change or today’s divisive environmental issues. The reader is provided with a running tally of the pounds of carbon emissions resulting from Streever’s experiences, from 1, 537 pounds burned on a flight to Alaska to “several tons” to make it to Venezuela. There is mention of the Earth Summit in Rio in 1972, which segues into a look at some early studies of greenhouse gases, mostly in relation to the last Ice Age. On a trip to Hawaii, he tours the atmospheric observatory that brought us the Keeling Curve—the data that shows the extreme growth in the concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere, from 310 parts per million in 1958 to about 390 parts per million today. His visit to Hawaii also prompts a short lesson in the evolution of the study of greenhouse gases. This foray and similar short intellectual histories scattered throughout the book form some of the more fascinating sections of the book. But these moments are lost in Streever’s shuffle—the jump from scientific explorations to his search for running lava, for example—and the relationships between his heat-related subtopics end up feeling arbitrary, failing to gel into a cohesive whole.

In Cold: Adventures in the World’s Frozen Places, Streever’s 2009 look at the other end of the thermometer, he wrote an elegy to the world’s rapidly diminishing frigid landscapes. “It is time to enjoy an occasional shiver as we worry about a newly emerging climate likely to melt our ice caps, devour our glaciers, and force us into air-conditioned rooms,” he declared, and that book proved full of wonder at parts of the less-travelled regions of the world. But Heat does not capture the same sense of rigorous exploration. “I am not a lover of warmth, I am not a thermophile,” he admits (he lives in Alaska), and his lack of passion is revealed in what sometimes seems like a reluctant travelogue. We read of the terrible deaths caused by heat, but we do not feel them. We know that, increasingly, hot places will outnumber the cold, or even the warm ones, but we get no sense of how this will transform the way we live. One can’t help but notice, for example, that Africa, most of Asia, and the Middle East are largely absent from Streever’s explorations of “fiery places.”