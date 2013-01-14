Phoenix is far from the only region where this cycle can be observed. Boise, Idaho, Bakersfield, Calif., and Cape Coral, Fla. are also seeing fast-paced recoveries. Each of these places saw consumption-driven booms prior to the recession followed by dramatic housing-busts. Recent trends are a welcomed departure from those of the recession. However, there should be concern that the recovery taking shape is pushing these places towards an economy that is no more sustainable than it was prior to the recession.

A closer look at recent employment and output growth reveals that much of these places’ recoveries are being fueled by the same forces that sunk their economies in the recession. Consumption-driven industries like hospitality, retail, construction, and real estate accounted for six out of every 10 jobs Phoenix lost during the recession. These same industries have accounted for seven out of 10 jobs created in the metro area during the recovery. These trends suggest that places like Phoenix are reverting back to a growth model that is increasingly untenable.

Phoenix and metro areas like it still have a long way to go to a full economic recovery. They may be moving toward recovery faster than many other metro economies, but they have more ground to cover. Phoenix lost about 240,000 jobs over the course of the recession and had recovered less than one-third of them through September of 2012. At this pace, Phoenix will make a full employment recovery near the end of 2017 – a full ten years after the Great Recession began. Over those 10 years, the state of Arizona projects that the metro area’s population will have grown by 666,000 people, or 17 percent.

Naturally, regions like these that suffered among the worst losses will require more growth to return to a healthy economy. However, getting there will require metro areas to purposefully restructure their economies, moving from a growth model focused inward and characterized by consumption to one that is globally engaged and driven by production and innovation. Though a quick start is encouraging, a shift toward a more sustainable, inclusive economic prosperity will be more rewarding in the long-run.