Meanwhile, contrary to what the Mali intervention would seem to suggest, France has less international influence today than at any time in the recent past. During the Cold War, its status as an nuclear power allowed it to carve out an quasi-independent role vis-à-vis the rest of the Western alliance, and the country also asserted a special role in its former colonial empire. Between 1960 and 2000 it dispatched troops to Africa on nearly twenty occasions. In contrast, until this weekend Hollande categorically ruled out intervening in African trouble spots, and it took a desperate appeal by the president of Mali for France to provide what will most likely end up being limited and temporary military help against Islamist, Al-Qaeda-linked rebels there. Hollande has publicly apologized for a massacre of Algerian-born protestors by French police in 1961, and on a recent visit to Algeria itself came close to apologizing for France’s colonial record as a whole—welcome developments, given the dreadful nature of this colonial record, but ones which also make it more difficult for the country to claim any sort of continuing sphere of influence.

Yet do these travails amount to a simple case of national “decline”? Not really. It is worth remembering that the first book-length treatment of the “decline of France” was published by a British economist, Arthur Young in…1769, soon after the country’s catastrophic defeat in the Seven Years War. Since then, few decades have gone by without some prominent observer declaring France fit for the last rites. In 1832 a British journal claimed that the country’s “feeble and ephemeral Government—nay, the social edifice itself, appear tottering to their fall.” Eighteen years later, Claude-Marie Raudot’s On the Decadence of France went through four best-selling editions in a single year. And in 1884, the American politician Henry Cabot Lodge declared that “the decline of France […] is destined to increase more rapidly in the future than it has in the past, […] due mainly to the colossal conceit of her people.” Similar pronouncements have followed in connection with the bloodletting of World War I, the early defeat in World War II, the violent and chaotic period of decolonization, the student rebellion of 1968, the oil shock of the 1970’s, Mitterrand’s election in 1981, and every major episode of turmoil since.

It is also worth remembering that for all its problems, France still possesses the world’s fifth-largest economy, and that overall economic growth since 1985, while more uneven than America’s, has actually been stronger. A few years of sustained expansion would do much to alleviate the problems which currently seem so grim. France’s physical infrastructure puts America’s to shame, as anyone knows who has zoomed from Paris to Marseilles in three hours and twenty minutes on the relatively cheap, reliable trains that run twice as fast as Amtrak’s expensive and inefficient Acela. The country’s public health system is one of the best in the world, and many of its leading industries—especially luxury goods—remain healthy. Mediocre politicians are hardly a novelty in France.

In short, it is too facile to mock France as an “economic basket case… over-indebted, over-taxed, over-regulated, spendthrift, poorly governed,”—to quote a typical Anglo-American assessment (in this case, by the British conservative Simon Heffer). The country’s serious long-term dilemmas stem from different, and more complex problems, notably involving the question of how France can make use of its national institutions in a world for which they have become too small. Most obviously, the demand for a common European economic policy, and especially the lack of independent national currency, place huge constraints on what any French government can hope to accomplish in the economic realm, as do the broader exigencies of global markets. In foreign policy, in contrast to the days of Charles de Gaulle, successive French governments instinctively seek out a wide range of partners before attempting any meaningful initiatives. Even in Mali, Hollande has insisted that the French military role will only last until an African force can take the field.

France’s well-travelled political and economic elites end up exacerbating this dilemma, because, to a remarkable extent, they now instinctively address national problems in terms of international cooperation and exchange. While earlier French leaders like Mitterrand grew up in an age of French empire, and claims to major power status (as Interior Minister in the 1950’s, Mitterrand actually oversaw the government of Algeria), their successors came to political maturity in a world where France had a far more diminished and interdependent role. The commitments to Europe and to international cooperation are admirable in most respects, but also, inescapably, imply a relative subordination of national institutions and policies—and therefore of the national electorate that ultimately lies behind them. Both major parties, whose leaderships remain heavily dominated by the graduates of a handful of elite schools, share this cosmopolitan outlook, and, in large part as a result, the ideological differences between them have grown vanishingly thin. Despite the hopes of Anglo-American conservatives, Sarkozy was no Thatcher. Hollande, despite the grand gesture of the 75 percent income tax, is no Mitterrand. In truth, last spring, the voters had much more of an echo than a choice.