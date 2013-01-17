In season two, Amy teams up with an L.A. Times investigative reporter (Dermot Mulroney) and remakes herself as a corporate whistleblower, with White as lackey. When “Enlightened” was renewed—a major vote of confidence from HBO—White says that he set out to affix his fine-boned character study to a “juicier plot.” The heightened drama and quickened pace of the show are an attempt to make it more competitive in a line-up full of serialized dramas that lurch from cliffhanger to cliffhanger.

But at its heart, “Enlightened” is about portraiture. The ads for the show are a close-up of Amy’s screaming face: mascara streaked, mouth grotesquely twisted. The show has a quietly unnerving quality, a feeling of overexposure—it is uncomfortable to see a woman acting so openly nuts, her demons on full display. In White’s films, melancholy is always the main atmospheric strain. Take Chuck and Buck (2000), The Good Girl (2002), and The Year of the Dog (2007). His characters are losers and oddballs, guilty of trying too hard and caring too much, perpetually pining at a distance for the life they want. Existential disappointment is a quiet, deep current. But there is hope, too: in the distant possibility of escape, in a world of imagined alternatives. And in its charitable depiction of its protagonist’s half-mad worldview and its total absence of irony, “Enlightened” has made the cable landscape a gentler, more generous place.

THERE IS SOMETHING restful about the series, even in its darkest moments. It takes a vast swath of American life—the self-help movement, with all its ten-step paths and gurus and mystical prescriptions, so easy to mock from the agnostic spires of high culture—and brings you inside the simple, soothing clarity of its worldview, without quite endorsing it. The show offers a glimpse of what it might feel like to embrace this mindset: to cast off irony, to untether your ego from the petty daily stresses of work. Self-help as a kind of spiritual balm is offered up as one way to deal with the disillusionment and the tedium, the stranglehold of routine.

The office purgatory looms large in cultural mythology. It is often the stuff of comedy—think Milton relegated to the mailroom in Office Space, toiling in obscurity—but also a source of real anxiety and fear. The file clerk job held by Craig (John Cusack) in Being John Malkovich is a particular kind of torture: the dim screens and gray walls, the ghostly fluorescence of the ceiling lights. But “Enlightened” aims higher, condemning both the soul-draining office culture and the corporate executives who engineer it. The basement office occupied by Amy and Tyler is a dingy netherworld sealed off from the sunlit halls of the company’s upper ranks. In the Old Testament, “Abaddon” is the angel of destruction, and by extension an underworld for lost souls. “Enlightened,” White said, “could be seen as critique of the capitalist experience, which is: We become what we do.”

Amy’s meditation sequences—when she narrates her own thoughts, in voiceover, as a dream-like series of images scroll by onscreen—are a hallmark of “Enlightened,” and the source of much of its lyrical power. In one of the most affecting scenes from the first season, a forlorn and desperate Amy imagines what it would feel like to be her former assistant, Krista, who is married, pregnant, and rising in Abaddonn’s ranks. “Late at night,” she says, “visited by dread and shame, I lie in bed and think of somebody else’s life.” We see Krista and her husband cooking dinner, and caressing each other in bed. Krista’s baby shower materializes in Amy’s bedroom, with Krista encircled by family and friends as Amy looks sourly on. “I imagine the love that they’re getting and the relief that comes from being really known, the private pleasures they share, the friends they have, and the pressures they don’t,” Amy says. Her search for purpose and impact is a constant struggle against her meaner, smaller self.

Season two has raised the show’s stakes. The voiceovers have changed from interior musings about loneliness and love to majestic ruminations on humanity and the decline of civilization, the camera panning the L.A. skyline. Its more direct attempts at humor stick out like cymbal clashes in a ballad, sharp departures from the show’s reflective mood. But overall, “Enlightened” is as lovely and odd as ever. White is smart to pit the grandiosity of Amy’s ambitions against trivial, material pleasures. “God is a beer on the beach,” says Amy’s ex-husband Levi, played with great sensitivity by Luke Wilson. “Maybe I’m a mole, but I’m a happy mole,” says Tyler. “My aunt just died and I got her timeshare.” So “Enlightened” is not a prescription; there are different ways to be happy, and White nods to them all.

As for White himself, the quest for meaning has been a long road. “My whole life I’ve been a seeker,” he said, “searching for something.” He has found balance; he has learned to focus on the process instead of the results or the ratings. There is a scene in season one of “Enlightened” when Amy walks into the office at the end of a long and terrible week. The sun is out and she is in a yellow dress and suddenly even the concrete sprawl of Abaddonn seems full of promise. “You can change, and you can be an agent of change,” Amy says at one point. Of his own small crusade, White said quietly: “I’m trying to do that for the world of TV.”