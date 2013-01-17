But while I enjoyed puzzling over the novel’s tangled references and images, the rewards of deciphering these patterns had more to do with literary gamesmanship than approaching a truer representation of consciousness. Self seems torn between his willingness to disorient the reader and a need to make sure his cleverness is appreciated, like when he can’t resist pointing out the resemblance between two characters’ names: “More than anything Busner desires the approval of this near-homonym of his uncle.” Or, in the final pages, when he italicizes the book’s theme: “Because, thinking back to those last few weeks of the trial-that-never-was-a-trial, he understands: it all had to do with time.”

This heavy-handed assertion also underlines the ultimate shortcoming of the novel’s grand experiment. Self might want Umbrella to be all about time, but in the end it is about his characters. When a novel is unhitched from conventional narrative, momentum is notoriously difficult to sustain—how can the author do something more than tail-chase, show-off, babble? Maybe out of an aversion to that danger, Self lets narrative intrude. Taken in its own right, Umbrella can be read as a mechanically clever conspiracy theory of modern life that weaves dark connections between technology and the body and makes marvelous use of the complicated inextricability of destruction from creation, death from sex. Taken as a repudiation of narrative, however, Umbrella fails by virtue of its own success as a narrative.

The unreliable human experience of time is a theme of modernism that Self has adopted wholeheartedly, but the novel’s general relationship to modernism is somewhat muddled. In an essay for The Guardian titled “Modernism and Me,” Self wrote that he wanted to dispense with convention entirely and make his books “the fictive equivalent of ripping the damn corset off altogether and chucking it on the fire.” But this novel is far from being free of convention; it’s just that Self has chosen to follow the conventions of Joyce-era modernism—literary techniques that were considered avant-garde a hundred years ago, including stream-of-consciousness, fugal structure, self-conscious highlighting of the artificiality of fiction, and a preoccupation with the past. But while Joyce revisited and disassembled the Greek heroic tradition in Ulysses and Eliot juxtaposed Grail-quest romance with the dehumanizing anonymity of a smoky, crowded, modern city in The Waste Land, Self does little to deconstruct or recast the modernist style or era. Instead he uses the swathe of the past as a setting like any other and as an excuse to revisit—without significantly altering—anxieties about industrialization, isolation, war, and cultural fragmentation that are still relevant today but feel, in this form, more nostalgic than iconoclastic.

I’m glad writers like Self are out there creating difficult, chaotic, inscrutable art that is hard work to consume, but Umbrella did not convince me that the dominance of conventional narrative is evidence of cowardice or feeble-mindedness in readers or writers as Self seems to assert. Narrative is the mode of communication we employ most often, and isn’t literature a form of communication? No work of art can replicate the immediate experience of being alive (no matter how big its canvas or long its paragraphs), and would we want it to? Recreating the claustrophobia of a single consciousness would be an extraordinary feat for a novelist, but is that the ultimate goal of literature? If it is, it’s an impossible one, as any ultimate goal should be.

Self might agree but still remain undeterred. Umbrella is only the first book of a planned trilogy.

Maggie Shipstead is the author of Seating Arrangements. Follow: @MaggieShipstead