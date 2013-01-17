That's why, when the time came to decide on a universal standard, a group of privacy advocates opted to bypass icons altogether. Instead, they struck a deal with the one-year-old Application Developers Alliance to support a set of screens that explain an entire data-usage policy through text.

In the other corner: Another developers group, the Association for Competitive Technology, which formed 15 years ago to defend Microsoft against antitrust charges. They favor an icon-based dashboard that explains further when users click on pictures, figuring that most people will absorb at least a little information, and folks who are really interested can read up (as it happens, it also gels well with Microsoft's icon-heavy operating system Windows 8, but ACT says most of its members now develop for Apple's iOS anyway).

"What we decided is, icons have been tried, with a couple different iterations over the years," says Consumer Action's Michelle DeMooy, to whom the ADA directed my questions about their proposal. Pro-icon people, she says, "tend to overlook some of the research that shows people do not understand what those things mean. They're also in this world where icons and 'glanceability' is what matters. In my world, it's a little different, because I'm talking to real consumers and listening and hearing what they're saying and that kind of stuff isn't necessary."

Here’s the problem with that approach, though: consumers lie. As a user-experience designer for the privacy management company TrustE, Travis Pinnick comes up with privacy notices for a living, and even he doesn't think people are as concerned about the issue as they say. For that reason, he tries to show only the most important information—like what data is pulled from your phone, and how to get in touch with the company—rather than make people read through everything there is to know.

"Trying to support any type of decisionmaking based on what consumers say they want is misguided," Pinnick says. "No matter what I show them, 100 percent of the time, they say, 'Yes, that's what I want.' They just think, 'Well, privacy's important, and if there's a better way to read privacy policies, that would be a good thing.'"

At this point, the two sides have gotten downright exasperated with each other.

"I find it ironic that we're fighting against something new and different," says ACT's executive director Morgan Reed. "We also no longer live in caves and scrawl on the walls in charcoal. I'm convinced that long strings of text in tiny font size is not a good way of communicating information on a small screen. Call me crazy, but I'm pretty comfortable with that."

To Reed, giving up your information is a pretty small price to pay for apps that are usually free, and consumers don't need to be completely aware of every detail in order to use them.

"When the privacy community looks at transparency, they look at transparency as something that should create a behavior change," Reed says. "That you, upon learning information about what's happening, will not in fact move on to the application. It's more of the 'eat your broccoli' belief than it is transparency. It's, 'I want you to do something different.'"

Meanwhile, the people who actually pay for advertising—retailers and marketers—say they've already got good enough standards, thank you very much, and they don't need to be bossed around by developers or advocates.

"The people who really make choices about collection and use of data are the people who have the apps themselves," says the Direct Marketing Association's lawyer, Stuart Ingis. "Developers are the people we hire to do software coding. That's like saying the painter of a retail store makes decisions about the paint."

Ingis says he tried to bring the finicky sides together around a common set of principles, and nobody was interested. "When you provide text, they want icons, when you provide icons, people want text," he says. "It's silly, it's just silly. We thought there was going to be a substantive discussion. Other than us, people haven't wanted to do that. I feel I’m the only person speaking the truth."

The likely end result? Talks fall apart, and no consensus is reached. App developers continue to use a hodgepodge of different icons and text-based privacy policies, and none of them gain broad acceptance. In the meantime, developers don’t know whether they’ll be prosecuted for not having a privacy policy, which makes the development of apps that use sensitive information—like for medical purposes—not worth the risk. In other words, apps that would be of use to millions of Americans won’t get made because a few organizations can’t decide whether to communicate with words or images.

And then there’s the absolute worst-case scenario: Congress tires of this endless bickering and imposes on, all of us, some clunky solution that this whole process was designed to prevent.