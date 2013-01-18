Consider Carey’s guest-judging appearance on a previous season of “Idol,” which presumably functioned as her audition for the large contract she signed for this one. “I feel weird about the whole, like, ‘judging’ people in general,” she said, with air-quote gestures abounding. “Just look at me like, whatever, that’s my friend I met last week who sings for a living and writes songs occasionally,” rolling her eyes both casually and shrugging for extra effect. “I’m glad I got to see these guys now because who knows what’s going to happen," she continues, with unconvincing generosity of spirit. “We’ll see them, ah, see them hopefully at the top of the charts, every one of them,” now with a shimmying little movement of her head, and a wide diva grin that assures the viewer she isn’t currently threatened by any of these upstarts, but if they get any closer to success, shivs might be out.

Because that’s become part of the script: celebrity judges can’t be mean to the actual contestants, but they can be mean to each other. Or flirt wildly with one another. (Just about everyone took a crack at country heartthrob Blake Shelton, though perhaps they might do well to look up one or two of his wife’s hits.) Beefs, like the one that the Fox PR department seemed determined to gin up between Minaj and Carey, and one which the ladies are only too happy to enact on camera, appear to be the next front in an increasingly desperate attempt to re-up interest in the show. Or, more to the point, to re-up interest in the careers of the judges themselves. Judges log a whole lot more time on stage performing than they used to, and other established stars, like Taylor Swift, make frequent guest appearances.

Meanwhile, new roles have been created to give the maximum number of celebrities an opportunity to align themselves with the brand. On “The X-Factor,” Cowell’s current vehicle and the most fame-obsessed of the trio, there are now celebrity “mentors” (Justin Bieber, Marc Anthony) in addition to judges—which requires less time commitment but still brings a certain amount of “prestige,” something loosely akin to being of counsel at a law firm—as well masters of ceremony who appear to have been picked out by a network executive throwing darts at an Us Weekly. (Not the bullseye, but guess we’ll settle for the tall Kardashian!) Much of the press around the show has shifted away from the contestants, who used to become true bold-faced names by the end of the season, and towards to the judges: how they interact with each other, who is going to sign up, and for how much. Publicists have gotten good at floating rumors about some of the world’s most bombastic personalities. Kanye West, Charlie Sheen, and Diddy’s names were all bandied about this summer, more unlikely for the chaos they would have created than for the salaries they would have commanded: none would have been docile enough to say the boring or scripted things expected of them.

What made “American Idol” feel so new a decade ago, despite the timeworn premise of a talent search, was that it promised to reveal how your celebrity sausage got made. Everyone’s gorged themselves on the end product, but how’d it end up on your plate? Who was making those calls, and what did those appraisals really sound like? Having talent and judging talent are not the same thing, which was the dynamic upon which the whole enterprise rested. With a few exceptions (Christina Aguilera is a range snob, for instance), the pop stars on the panels these days often don’t seem to be much more musically discriminating than the audience at home.

Yes, the three shows’ tanking ratings are at least in part a result of having diluted the market among themselves, but whoever is making the casting decisions upstairs at the network—the decidedly noncelebrity judges picking the onscreen talent for a very specific kind of role—has made the crucial mistake of forgetting that anyone who has tuned into the show has done so, on at least some level, because the existing universe of pop stars isn’t quite enough for him. Nicki Minaj might be doing her best Nicki Minaj, and Adam Levine might be doing his best Adam Levine, and Steven Tyler might be doing his best Steven Tyler, as they were all hired to do, but the viewer already knows well what that looks like. He’s sick of the old meat gumming up the grinder. He wants something fresh.