And then there is always the predictable invocation of the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Constitution. As anyone familiar with the history of the founding of our republic knows, the Second Amendment came into existence in a pre-modern world of citizen militias as opposed to a standing or what we would today call a professional army. Those who fought to have it added to the Bill of Rights would no doubt be astounded to learn that the Second Amendment is now the justification used by individuals who apparently think it is a good idea to carry unconcealed weapons wherever and whenever they please, like that group of a dozen men who showed up at a rally for President Obama in Arizona a few years ago, ostentatiously outfitted with firearms, and one of their number with a semi-automatic assault rifle slung over his shoulder told the local newspaper that he was carrying the rifle because “in Arizona, I still have some freedoms.” Which brought to mind those people who also apparently think it is a good idea to have a law like Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” bill that says you can shoot first and ask questions later, which encouraged George Zimmerman to think he was in the right when he shot and killed Trayvon Martin as the teenage boy was walking back to his father’s home after buying some candy at a store.

It was then that I remembered a letter to the editor in the Times about the Newtown massacre that argued for the repeal of the Second Amendment on the grounds that it had become “a dangerous anachronism,” which sounded eminently sensible to me. I thought how glad I was to live in New York where gun-control laws are among the strictest in the country. But gun control in one state, I couldn’t help thinking, is like recycling in one household. And then before I could stop the hideous scene from entering into my mind, I found myself imagining what that extraordinarily brave young woman, Victoria Soto, who threw herself in front of the little children in her classroom at Sandy Hook elementary school must have felt at that terrifying moment.

Which returned me to the men who run the NRA and their 4,000,000 members: How have they come to wield so much power? And yet I have heard pundits remark that, during the last election, only a handful of candidates backed by NRA money were elected and how the defeat of the many others is supposed to signal that the NRA is not so powerful as we have been led to believe. But, what, I wonder, does that mean? That voters could not be bought, but that our representatives in Congress in both parties can be? But then individual voters were not being offered money the way individual Congressmen and women as well as candidates for public office apparently are. If a voter on route to the polling place were offered money, would he or she take it? I guess it would depend on how much money. Why do our representatives allow themselves to be bought? Is it really because they will do anything to stay in office? But then why do they want to stay in office if they are merely lackeys of powerful interests and cannot do whatever good they must have set out to do when they originally ran for office?

Just as I am hearing the rejoinder that such people are only interested in money and power and am feeling embarrassed at my own naiveté, I think of Jane Addams. I remember her account in Twenty Years at Hull House of her sense of shame, her mortification, that certain businessmen tried to bribe her to use her influence with some residents at Hull House who were working to pass factory legislation, whereas her father, who had been a member of the Illinois State Senate between 1854 and 1870, was known to be a man of such unimpeachable integrity that no one ever dared to offer him money. Addams did not hesitate to refuse her would-be benefactors—a response no doubt at least some of our representatives are still capable of. Yet, is there anyone among us today who would wonder, as Addams did, “What had befallen the daughter of my father that such a thing could happen to her?” What “weakness” in her had “permitted” someone even to offer her a bribe? Is this lack of awareness, this moral insensibility, what it means to be corrupted? Does participation in a political system such as ours ultimately wear away our capacity to recognize what we are doing, who we have become?

My mind wanders for a moment and I think of how in the 1960s Harold Rosenberg denounced the exhibition catalogue as part of the promotional machinery of the burgeoning art-entertainment industry, and how today artists, even those with the most integrity, regard the catalogue as a legitimate—and desirable—record of their work. Which reminds me of Leslie Stephen’s reservations—in the 1890s—concerning the posthumous publication of letters that his dear friend James Russell Lowell wrote to him in which Lowell praised Stephen’s writing or expressed personal affection for him. Stephen worried that his permitting the letters to be published might be construed as putting himself forward. I remember how I felt caught up short by my own insensibility when I first read Stephen and Rosenberg, that their concerns, like Addams’s, had become entirely foreign, even quaint, to me, and wished that it was natural—instead of an act of historical imagination—for me to feel how they felt. Again I wondered if this is what it meant to be corrupted.