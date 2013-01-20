Because we’re a serious political journal read by serious political people, when I had the chance to buttonhole California lawmakers who had gathered at the California State Society inauguration fashion show at the Washington Ritz Carlton on Saturday, what I really wanted to know was: What were their Oscar pics?

“You think that as a member of Congress from California, and having two close friends who are studio chiefs, I’m going to answer that question?” laughed Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA). “You think I was born yesterday? You think I’m not a politician?” And so, being a politician who was born several decades ago, Garamendi did not answer that question. But he could recommend seeing ‘Lincoln,’ or ‘Les Miserables.’” “If you go see that one,” he said, “bring your hanky.”

John Lazar, mayor of Turlock in Central Valley, who was in town for the mayors’ convention, put his bets on “Lincoln.”

Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) really liked “the French one” (“L’Amour”), “but of the ones we’ve seen, I’m gonna say ‘Lincoln.’” He called over his wife Lynn to poll her. “Man,” she said. “There are some really good ones.” She thought about it for a few seconds. “But, yeah, I’m going to go with ‘Lincoln,’ I am,” she said, almost apologetically. “I mean, it’s the sentimental favorite, right?”