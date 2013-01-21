"In closing, I just want to introduce the word 'ashay,' which means, may the words become manifest, in a Chyros moment in time, let us collect ourselves, because when the desirable world incarnates into what we laughably call 'reality,' we're invoking the spirit of democracy," she cried. "May we see the ancestors of all the life on this planet placing a cloak of guiding earth wisdom around Obama's shoulders, and like that, you say 'Ashay!' One, two, three, Ashay!"

Still, the pageantry was less triumphal than that halcyon party four years ago, before a renewed effort in Afghanistan, before secret drone attacks became the new way of war. In fact, it seemed like the revelers were trying to avoid talking about Obama at all, except in the negative.

"We're supposed to be the home of the brave, land of the free. What's wrong with our political parties, what's wrong with our president?” grouched the hunched-over Ralph Nader, who trailed a crowd of old friends and admirers before taking the stage to rail against the stagnant minimum wage. "In two years in his term, he did nothing, because we were not presenting him with organized demands."

In his speech to the packed floor and balconies, Busboys and Poets owner Andy Shallal quietly acknowledged the disappointment that followed the euphoria of 2008.

"I called Howard Zinn, the late, great Howard Zinn. And I said, 'Howard, are you excited that we elected this president?' And he said, 'Of course I'm excited, who wouldn't be? But remember, you elect a president, not a prophet,'" Shallal recalled. "I said, 'But this guy is different. He's got so much.'"