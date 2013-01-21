Suppose you fell asleep in October and just woke up, like Rip Van Winkle, this afternoon. Now suppose you were handed a transcript of today's inaugural speech, with Joe Biden's boilerplate greeting redacted, and had to figure out who gave it. Unless you were exceptionally thick, you’d know about four or five sentences in. The giveaway would be the statement, “What makes us exceptional—what makes us American…,” followed by these words from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal….” Republican presidents talk about freedom. Democratic presidents talk about equality.

Actually, Democratic presidents do more than talk about it. The Vanderbilt political scientist Larry Bartels looked at income growth for families at various income percentiles under Democratic and Republican presidencies. His calculations covered the years 1948 to 2005. The graphic artist Catherine Mulbrandon of VisualizingEconomics.com took Bartels’ data and turned it into a chart that illustrates very dramatically why, if you care at all about income inequality, you should vote Democratic. Take a look at it here. (You can also take a look at it in the paperback edition of my book The Great Divergence: America's Growing Inequality Crisis and What We Can Do About It—updated with a new afterword!—which hits the stores next week. Mulbrandon did the illustrations.)

What Bartels found was that under Democrats, income growth was fastest for those at the bottom of the income distribution and tapered off as you moved up the income distribution. Under Republicans, the precise opposite occurred. Income growth was fastest for those at the top of the income distribution and tapered off as you moved down the income distribution. Another striking feature of the Bartels chart was that overall economic growth was greater under Democrats than under Republicans.

Obama’s first term represents a break from that tradition. Under Obama, income growth has been confined almost entirely to those at the top of the income distribution, continuing a pattern that began under President George W. Bush. As of 2010, 93 percent of the economic recovery (which began the year before) was going into the pockets of the top 1 percent. As of 2011, median income had fallen 8.1 percent since 2007. In 2011 the Gini index, which measures broad-based income inequality, saw its biggest one-year rise since 1993. When you factored in government taxes and benefits and private employment benefits like health insurance, median income was basically flat, but that’s nothing to write home about. And of course overall economic growth has been underwhelming.