That being said, the book is not really what it professes to be. Despite the subtitle and a one-hundred-page analysis, Avon and Khatchadourian have actually created more of a sourcebook. Well over half of the book is devoted to first-time translations of definitive Hezbollah documents, organizational charts, a lexicon of relevant terms, and an extended appendix of brief biographical sketches. This is certainly valuable; but the book is not so much a history—of which there are already many—as a dossier (along with the accompanying lexicon and biographies).

In the documents that they present and in their introductions, Avon and Khatchadourian trace Hezbollah’s evolution. When the party began, its raison d'être was “resistance” to Israeli occupation of Lebanon; once Israel withdrew from Lebanon in 2000, it became a “resistance” without a foe. The weapons of the “resistance” became weapons “used to defend weapons.” As such, over the past decade, Hezbollah has increasingly become a militia concerned with exerting power inside Lebanon rather than defending it from outside forces.

The book also outlines how, when the party shifted to focus primarily on domestic concerns, ideological problems arose. The teachings of the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini, upon which Hezbollah drew in its formative years, emphasized the creation of an Islamic state and obedience to the Iranian Supreme Leader—an ideology that is ill-suited for the diverse Lebanese population, which includes large Christian and Druze populations as well as non-Shia Muslims. For Hezbollah to survive in Lebanon, it was increasingly forced to emphasize its Arab-Lebanese nature and downplay its ties to Iran, despite the fact that Iran continued to direct funds and weapons to the party. Notwithstanding Hezbollah’s public declarations, the party has continued to act an Iranian proxy in the Levant.

Avon and Khatchadourian are not at all apologists for Hezbollah, but at times they are overly cautious. Originally written in French, their text often retains passive constructions that avoid agency. One reads that clashes between Hezbollah and its enemies “erupted,” not that one side attacked the other. In such phrasing, chronology and causality can be blurry. Since both Hezbollah and its enemies accuse one another of engaging in terrorism, the authors find “the political and legal usefulness” of the term—terrorism—to be “disputable”: it “hampers considered reflection.” Such statements occlude important distinctions. Some actors make at least some effort not to target civilians; others, such as Hezbollah, target civilians as a matter of strategy.

Thankfully, the book corrects its own potential misunderstandings; the primary sources and biographies collected in this book leave no doubt as to the Party of God’s character. In these texts, Hezbollah’s apocalyptic anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic views are laid bare in documents that selectively quote the Quran, cherry-picking verses that disparage Jews. For instance: “You will find that the most implacable of men in their enmity to the faithful are the Jews and the pagans.” Under the heading “Putting an End to Israel’s Existence,” one document argues that Hezbollah will “recognize no cease-fire agreement … no truce, no peace treaty” with the “Zionist entity.” Yet, far from simply a political problem, Israel is considered a cosmic evil that is “hostile to human aspirations.”