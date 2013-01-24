ISTANBUL—Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister of Turkey, will undoubtedly be remembered for many things. In the ten years since his Justice and Development Party (AKP) first assumed control of the Turkish parliament, he has substantially improved the Turkish economy and established Turkey as a diplomatic leader in the Middle East; he has ushered Islam back into Turkish public life, downgraded the influence of the Turkish military, and imposed severe crackdowns on Turkish journalists. But as his third term as prime minister comes to a close, it seems that another, much less likely legacy could be within reach: Peacemaker with the Kurds.

Turkey's war with the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) is the country's most stubborn problem, and Erdogan's defining challenge. For almost three decades, armed PKK guerillas, stationed at remote posts in the Qandil mountains on the border between Turkey and Iraq, have been fighting the Turkish Army, resulting in the deaths of 40,000 people on both sides and dividing the country on the so-called "Kurdish issue."

During his time as prime minister, Erdogan has failed to make much progress in resolving the conflict, in spite of some genuine efforts. In fact, in recent years he has become more authoritarian, increasing military and political efforts against the Kurdish population. The government's vast court case against the KCK, the Kurdish group which the government considers the urban arm of the PKK, is a clear effort to silence dissent. Since 2009, thousands of Kurdish activists, lawyers, students, and politicians have been arrested for alleged connections to terrorism. As recently as November, when fighting was intensifying, Erdogan hardly seemed interested in peace. The prime minister responded to a 68-day hunger strike by Kurds in Turkish prisons by threatening to reinstate the death penalty. Speaking in fiery tones meant to court ultra-nationalistic voters, he announced that the Turkish Army was making progress in its campaign against PKK.

But as Erdogan's time as prime minister heads to a close—and as he eyes 2014, when Turkey will hold its first direct presidential elections—he seems to have transformed himself yet again: The hardliner has become a peacemaker. In recent weeks, Erdogan has opened new talks between the AKP and the imprisoned founder of the PKK, Abdullah Ocalan. The negotiations, the first in years, signal a possible end to the seemingly intractable war. Not even the brutal murder of three Kurdish activists in Paris—a poignant reminder of the vast reach of activism and bloodshed surrounding Turkey's Kurdish issue—has derailed the talks, at least not yet.