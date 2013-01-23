Yet as Zirin persuasively argues in an excellent chapter on the damage the Olympics or World Cup Finals inflict on host cities such as Johannesburg, London, and Rio, sports just as often stunt political progress. Brazil, which will host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Games, is, in Zirin’s telling, “yet another neoliberal Trojan horse, attempting to push through an agenda the populace would despise were it not wrapped in the trappings of sport.” Elsewhere, he seconds historian Taylor Branch’s observation that college athletics reeks of the “whiff of the plantation.” In these instances and more, his effective polemics demonstrate how sports, rather than subverting centuries-old stereotypes and social roles, frequently confirm them.

Zirin ultimately wants our consciousness raised by sports in two ways. He wants those brave, Jackie Robinson-esque protests to convey larger points about society, and he wants those retrograde aspects of sports to highlight the retrograde aspects of society. But his book, while frequently impressive, does not make it clear how both things are supposed to happen: how the average fan is simultaneously to receive LeBron’s message about Trayvon in earnest and view mostly minority college basketball and football players competing for inadequate scholarships with skeptical sophistication. Maybe the solution is for everyone to read his book?

Well, actually, most sports fans should read his book, and for that exact reason, but more conscientious ones can probably skip it. Perhaps because Zirin has borrowed liberally from his columns, his book caroms from subject to subject with the unpredictability of a punted football. He is persuasive that franchise owners hold cities hostage for public funds (the Miami Marlins are just one sorry example); that Egypt’s soccer fanatics created a template for social organization in the Mubarak-era security state; and that sports are still not a good place for gays and lesbians, or for women, either. Each chapter reads like a very solid book proposal, and as a whole, the book reads like several very solid book proposals. I nearly always agreed with Zirin, but was frustrated that his disparate pieces lack a single argument about sports’ relationship to politics.

A more coherent book might have been called Occupying Sports. It would expand on the first chapter—“Occupy the Sports World”—and parts of another—“Zombie Teams and Zombie Owners”—and would investigate how the Occupy movement illuminated the extent to which athletes struggle with management. Whether or not professional athletes fall into the 1 percent in terms of social standing (in terms of wealth, most do not), their relationship with management squarely places them in the 99 percent. Besides, Zirin notes, it is not only players who are hurt by labor strife initiated by super-greedy owners: it is arena workers, and tens of thousands of other low-wage laborers. The 2011 NFL labor struggle, Zirin convincingly concludes, “was really workers, in an age of austerity, beating back the bosses and showing that solidarity is the only way to win.”

Solidarity might have been the leitmotif for this book. Zirin describes how the Phoenix Suns took a classy stand against Arizona’s hateful immigration policies (among other things, they identified themselves as “Los Suns”), while the Major League Baseball Players Association vocally opposed Arizona’s infamous show-me-your-papers SB 1070 law. “There is no record of the union’s putting out a similar statement on any political issue in its history,” Zirin writes. “We saw how sports can become an electric platform for social justice. Athletes’ actions and statements can humanize an issue and reach untold numbers who skip the front page and go directly to the sports section.”