After Four Years of High-Profile Anti-Obama Rallies, an Inauguration-Day Counter-Ball Was Kind of a Bust

“Holy fucking shit,” said Adam Kokesh from the stage at the Clarendon Grill, in Arlington, Virginia. “For those of you who weren’t there, it’s hard to understand the courage, the literal courage it took to hand out those flyers today.” Kokesh was the doyen of the Disinauguration Ball, a gathering of “liberty activists” – or, if you want to get technical, “anarco-capitalists” ­– who had gathered to anti-celebrate Barack Obama’s re-inauguration. They were all former Ron Paul supporters, and since their candidate was forced out of the race by what they saw as dirty maneuvering in the interests-beholden GOP, they have dropped back outside the political system. Almost nobody here voted, and they say they would’ve protested any inauguration, regardless of who won.

Alas, it wasn’t much of a protest. Kokesh and his supporters had spent the morning handing out flyers advertising the Disinauguration Ball to people streaming onto the National Mall to see the inauguration. “Not my President!” the flyer read. “Out of 315 million Americans, 65 million (21%) voted for Obama, 61 million voted for Romney (19%), and 60% of all Americans did not try to impose their choice on the rest of you!” Apparently, these flyers had enraged the “Obama zombies.” “Someone shoved them down the back of my jacket!” Kokesh said, bemused by the rage of the lobotomized. “No, it’s not hope-drunk. It’s an unfortunate, deep denial that a critical mass of people in the society we live in today live in this self-deception.”

“Play some music!” a woman screamed from the darkness.

So much for sticking it to the establishment. During the two George W. Bush inaugurations, activists and pranksters of the far left managed to get fairly consistent attention. At the inaugural that followed the disputed 2000 election, protesters were penned into a small stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue, but represented enough of a presence that the new president’s limo sped up, lest the radicals pelt it with eggs. Four years later, after an actual Bush election victory, the lefty presence on inauguration day was still strong enough to get dissident groups like Billionaires for Bush some nice media mentions.