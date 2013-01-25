What are we to make of Tim Geithner on his last day as Treasury Secretary? For my money, the story that best gets at his essential Geithner-ness took place in the second half of 2009, when the recently-bailed out banks were back to making staggering profits even though unemployment was 10 percent. The public was furious over this disparity, which naturally caught the attention of Rahm Emanuel, the White House chief of staff. And so Emanuel gathered the president’s top political and economic advisers to figure out what to do about it.

The conversation was not an especially amiable one. David Axelrod and Robert Gibbs, the political heavies, complained that voters were pissed off because the government had given the banks hundreds of billions of dollars with few strings attached. Since no one could go back and change that, it would be hard to defuse the anger. This got a reaction from Geithner. “We didn’t give the banks any money,” he shot back. “We forced them to go raise it.” He was alarmed that Axelrod and Gibbs were laboring under such misinformation.

The comment was vintage Geithner: mostly true when parsed narrowly, but highly misleading in any cosmic sense. The true part is that the U.S. Treasury did not, in fact, just cut the banks checks totaling hundreds of billions of dollars. It loaned them money with a five percent annual interest rate, while grabbing options to buy stock in them at low, crisis-level prices, an arrangement worth billions of dollars. The government also asked the country’s 19 biggest banks to go out and scare up some $75 billion from private investors so taxpayers could get out of the business of propping them up. (The impetus for this was Treasury’s “stress tests,” which assessed how much extra capital the banks would need to withstand a lousier-than-expected economy.)





Still, Axelrod and Gibbs weren’t exactly imagining things. You didn’t have to get very creative with your math to see that the banks had received trillions of dollars worth of subsidies and guarantees from the federal government between the onset of the financial crisis in 2007 and late 2009. The banks borrowed trillions from the Fed at below-market interest rates. Some banks, like Citigroup, received massively under-priced insurance policies for their toxic assets. Almost all of them were able to borrow cheaply from investors because the government backed the bonds they issued. In late February of 2009, Treasury and the Fed issued a statement pledging to “preserve the viability of systemically important financial institutions,” which many investors interpreted as a blanket guarantee of the biggest banks. That alone would have been worth hundreds of billions of dollars, if not more. (I catalogue these dispensations at length in my book on the Obama economic team, which is where the opening anecdote appears too.)