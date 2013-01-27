“Lady” splits the difference between the infantilizing “girl” and the stuffy, Census-bureau cold “woman.”

This morally loaded and intellectually unserious interpretation meant feminists in the 1960s and ’70s objected to the term, especially in professional contexts. “[T]he more demeaning the job, the more the person holding it (if female, of course) is likely to be described as a lady,” wrote the feminist linguist Robin Lakoff in a 1973 academic paper. “Thus, cleaning lady is at least as common as cleaning woman, saleslady as saleswoman. But one says, normally, woman doctor. To say lady doctor is to be very condescending.” Lakoff pointed out that no such dichotomy existed for men: “Garbage man or salesman is the only possibility, never garbage gentleman.” Likewise, feminists argued, “woman” should be the neutral default.

But now, “lady” splits the difference between the infantilizing “girl” and the stuffy, Census-bureau cold “woman.” (Both still have their place—just not in the witty conversation that young feminists want to be having.) It’s a way to stylishly signal your gender-awareness, without the stone-faced trappings of the second-wave. It’s a casual synonym for “woman,” a female counterpart to “guy,” commonly used in winking conversation between one in-the-know woman and another. A scan of my phone reveals dozens of text messages that begin, “hey lady.” General David Petraeus’s paramour, Paula Broadwell, reportedly concluded an e-mail to a friend, "GREAT to see you, pretty lady"—a more grown-up way of signing off “xo.”

It has entered the professional world, as well—albeit with some spin. I aggregate the work of women journalists on a site I named LadyJournos. “Ladyblog” has become the de facto way of referring to the digital version of the women’s pages: Gawker Media’s Jezebel, Slate’s XX Factor blog, Buzzfeed’s Shift. The Hairpin, the female-centric companion to The Awl, uses “Ladies First” as its tagline and features an advice column called “Ask a Lady.” (It also publishes “Ask a Dude.”)

In all of these contexts, there’s a tongue-in-cheek sensibility at work. I named my site LadyJournos as a deliberate nod to the fact that it should be ridiculous—a full decade into the new millennium—to have to point out that women are doing good work. Founder and editor Edith Zimmerman told me that The Hairpin’s use “arose from the joking phrase ‘Hey laaadies!’ We’re in on the joke, so let’s take it a step further.” As happened with the n-word, “queer,” and “bitch,” “lady” has been repurposed in a way that diminishes its sting.

Such reclaiming may be easier, however, if you aren’t from a generation where the insult was commonplace. “Every time I hear a woman casually called a lady, something goes off in my mind,” Lakoff told me. “If you came into feminist consciousness 40 or so years ago, and at that time identified the word lady as a problem, it’s very hard to let that go.” It’s the linguistic equivalent of exercising on a stripper pole. Other objections stem from linguistic saturation of the term: “Ladies, like ladyparts, lady business, lady writer, etc., started out as humorous and ironic, but overuse has made it clichéd and affected,” the feminist writer Katha Pollitt wrote me in an email. “What is wrong with ‘women’?” Pollitt asks. “Does that sound too fat and hairy for today's young females?”