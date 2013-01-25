Katie Couric’s interview with Manti Te’o—which aired yesterday on her daytime talk show on ABC, “Katie”—made for a queasy spectacle. Te’o sat stiffly in a pale cardigan, looking bug-eyed and stricken. “I was just scared, and I didn’t know what to do,” Te’o said, when asked why he did not tell his parents and coaches the moment he discovered that the girlfriend he’d thought was dead might have been an elaborate hoax. His parents were trotted out as tearful character witnesses. “He’s not a liar,” his father told Couric. “He’s a kid.” This was the impression that lingered throughout the interview: Te’o seemed sweet and sheepish and thoroughly incapable of guile, a clueless manboy thrust into the spotlight to apologize for a mistake he still wasn’t sure how he had made. But Couric pressed on, squinting warily through her thick-framed black glasses. “Aren’t you splitting hairs a little bit here, Manti?” she said. “Didn’t you say things that weren’t true, and isn’t that in essence lying?”

It was a strange performance for Couric, whose daytime show has thus far been entirely toothless and tame. The Te’o intervew was a significant get for her: She beat out a number of other prospective interviewers, most notably Oprah, who drew some 28 million viewers with her two-part Lance Armstrong special last week. And Couric needed it. “Katie” has seen erratic ratings since its 2012 premiere, and critics have called it “lackluster” and “cheesy.” The program has had trouble finding a hook—it lacks the feverishness of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” with its devout atmosphere of spiritual uplift; the folksy approachability of Dr. Phil; the adrenaline of Maury and Jerry Springer; the edgy wit of Ellen. On “Katie,” Couric has seemed at times like a peppy lifestyle reporter and at times like a defanged news anchor, sitting primly on the edge of her sofa and trying to have fun.

Couric’s wavering between hard and soft news has long caused her a bit of identity confusion in the public eye. She earned her chops as a Pentagon reporter for NBC News, was dubbed “America’s sweetheart” during her fifteen years on “The Today Show,” then joined CBS and became the first female solo evening news anchor in the history of network news. Many attributed her bumpy, low-rated run on CBS News to her relatively lightweight onscreen persona; the network tried to boost ratings by making her broadcasts more somber and traditional, to no avail. Asked by The Hollywood Reporter about her decision to migrate to daytime TV, Couric said, “I think I have a wealth of experience that I hope will be brought to bear to help enlighten people about a number of issues.”

“Katie,” though, feels more like an airy tribute to daytime talk show conventions than a safari through Couric’s particular worldview. The Couric who grilled Sarah Palin so effectively in 2008 has been a distant echo in this new format. In its place is a Couric who says things like “J. Lo is in the house! This is gonna be so much fun today!” While promoting “Katie” before it premiered, Couric told Leno that her aim was to make the program a cross between “Oprah” and “The Today Show.” But Couric is very a different kind of interviewer than Oprah—perky where Oprah is exuberant, pleasant and mild where Oprah is bursting at the seams. If her image was suffering from a perceived lack of gravitas at CBS, on “Katie” it has been dulled into something cheerfully nondescript. And so Couric needed Manti Te’o to help redefine her brand at least as much as he needed her to redeem his.