Splitting Virginia's electoral votes could actually force Republicans to win additional “blue” states. If Republicans win all of Virginia’s 13 electoral votes under the current system (together with Florida and Ohio), they’re just one state, like Iowa, New Hampshire, Colorado, or Pennsylvania, away. Under the congressional district proposal, Republicans would probably only win 9 of Virginia’s 13 electoral votes if they won the state. As a result of losing those 4 electoral votes, Republicans might need to win two of Nevada, Iowa, and New Hampshire instead of just one, at least if the GOP also lost Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t upside for Republicans. Virginia is so close to the national center that the Republicans could be more concerned about surviving a loss in Virginia than consolidating their route to victory through Virginia. Indeed, the congressional district plan makes their path to victory without Virginia easier, since they would probably still win 7 electoral votes (or even 9 if they follow through with a provision to allocate the at-large electors to the winner of the most congressional districts). In the winner-take-all system, a Virginia loss might have required the GOP to win Colorado and Wisconsin, or Colorado plus Iowa and New Hampshire. With seven or nine electoral votes from Virginia’s Republican-leaning congressional districts, a combination of Iowa and New Hampshire would be sufficient. Alternately, just one of Colorado or Wisconsin could produce a Republican victory.

It is hard to say whether the benefit of more pathways to victory without Virginia outweighs the cost of increasing the number of electoral votes needed in addition to Virginia. As a simple question of electoral math, one could conclude that the GOP slightly gains from reallocating Virginia’s electoral votes, since the GOP seems to lose fewer pathways to victory with Virginia than it gains without the Commonwealth. But electoral logic complicates the electoral math: if the GOP's chances in Virginia are so dim, they’re probably not winning any bluer states, and therefore they’re probably not winning the next election. A Democratic victory in Virginia would entail a strong performance in northern Virginia, and a strong enough Democratic performance in the well-educated D.C. suburbs to win the state would probably translate to Democratic wins in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Colorado, where Republicans probably can’t win without meaningful gains in the Philadelphia, Boston, and Denver suburbs and exurbs.

That’s especially true in 2016, since the 1.5 point gap between Obama’s performance in Virginia and the tipping point states like Colorado and Pennsylvania could easily grow without Obama on the ballot. Of all the critical states, Virginia is probably the place where Democrats benefited most from historic black turnout, since African Americans represented a larger share of the electorate (20 percent) in Virginia than any other Bush 04-Obama 12 state. A back of the envelope calculation suggests that Virginia would have been a dead heat if black turnout fell to ’04 levels and black support for Obama declined to a point half way between ’04 and ’12. In contrast, declining black turnout would only have a negligible effect on the next Democratic candidate’s chances in states like Colorado, Iowa, and New Hampshire. Declining black turnout and support for the next Democrat would have a meaningful but smaller impact in Pennsylvania, where Democrats are already better positioned than Virginia.

Republicans don’t “need” to win Virginia to win the presidency, but it is far easier for Republicans to win with it than without it, so its hard to understand why they’re risking national embarrassment to negligibly improve their chances (at best). To win, Republicans will still need a state like Pennsylvania or Colorado, and that's both tougher than carrying Virginia, and hard to accomplish without carrying Virginia. On its own, the Virginia plan is cynical, but hardly a very effective power grab. In fact, the GOP would be better off with switching to a popular vote system than enacting the Virginia plan alone; the GOP would only need to gain 3.9 points to win the national popular vote, not 5.4 points in Colorado or Pennsylvania.