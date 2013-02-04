Abou Abdou, 25: "I'm in charge of our bombs. I make them, I dismantle them, and I use the enemy's own artillery to kill them. I like bombs because they tickle my ears when they explode. It's a nice feeling."

Moussen Alawi, 25: "I'm in charge of the artillery. I carry our mortar rounds. They look like flowers."

Hamzi Hama, 27: "All I can carry is my weapon and the clothes I wear. I don't have time for other belongings. I don't even carry my wallet anymore; what can I buy?"

Ahmed Alsayin, 29: "I would go crazy without my phone. My fiancée expects me to call her once a day."

Omar Fattah, 29: "Before the war, my father gave me this custom-made AK-47 machine gun. I will bring it back to him once we have defeated the regime."

Salam Hassani, 23: "Bullets. Without them I am powerless. Without them I cannot make my family and comrades proud. Without them I will die."

Youssef, 28: "My homemade grenades. I am the only one in our group able to build them. The guys like me for that. It's my mark, and I want to leave one."

Isham Kijaje, 30: "I always carry my RPG [rocket-propelled grenade]. The commanders told me it would be my duty."

Sebastiano Tomada Piccolomini is a photojournalist based in New York City and the Middle East.