Smith mentions, in passing, a "sexy new black box" investment recently created by Goldman—the latest elephant trade. Like the Abacus deal, it was a great deal for Goldman but not such a great deal for Goldman's customers—and so Goldman mobilized its entire sales force, Smith included, to jam it into customers' portfolios. But this time Goldman gave its creation a dull name, which Smith calls "Clorox," because, Smith writes, "the firm was very concerned, post Abacus, that new structured products be designated as blandly as possible ... to avoid drawing undue attention to them." Goldman's big takeaway from the financial crisis seems to be that it has nothing more than an appearance problem. To which this book, obviously, has now contributed.

But then again, maybe not. While Smith's op-ed hit a nerve, his book has come and gone. And it's not hard to see why: credibility. It isn't that Smith cannot be believed; it's that he is conflicted, and a little tone-deaf. Well beyond the point at which it is relevant or even faintly interesting, he is offering the reader a Pooterish blow by blow of his life and his career—toting up the e-mails sent to him from fellow Goldmanites telling him how great he is, recounting the praise his superiors lavished upon him, and so on. ("Dude ... you're the kind of guy who I think could do any job at Goldman Sachs—I would put you in any seat, trading or sales.") Often he sounds as if he is still trying to impress Lloyd Blankfein and win some big promotion.





Smith has been accused—most pointedly in a long article in Bloomberg News—of quitting Goldman not out of principle but because he demanded a million-dollar bonus and received only five hundred grand, and failed to receive a promotion. I doubt that's the full explanation for his defection, but it is not hard to see why Goldman's flacks are exploring the angle. It pretty clearly still bothers Smith that Goldman Sachs did not think as highly of him as he thought of himself. And, in a funny way, he has written exactly the sort of book you might expect from an employee of Goldman Sachs: narrowly self-interested, curiously myopic. It's almost as if the Goldman public relations department decided that someone at Goldman was eventually going to leave and exploit the market for an insider exposé, and set out to encourage the person who would least damage them. At any rate, they dodged a bullet.

In the end, the reader puts down Why I Left Goldman Sachs a little mystified. Why exactly did Greg Smith leave Goldman Sachs? What did he hope to achieve? If it's change he is after, his particular story comes too late. If, say, back in 2004, someone such as Greg Smith had stepped forward and explained to the world what was going on inside Goldman, he might have spared us all a lot of pain and trouble. But today's insider confessions feel like vain and useless acts. And what would he have us do, four years after the Great Collapse, to fix the system, or to change in any way his former employer's behavior? The dystopia often imagined in the world of artificial intelligence—in which computers somehow take on a life of their own and come to rule mankind—has actually happened in the world of finance. The giant Wall Street firms have taken on lives of their own, beyond human control. The people flow into and out of them but have only incidental effect on their direction and behavior. The firms may not be intent on evil; they aren't intent on anything except short-term profits: they're insensible. If anyone attempted to seize control of one of these strange machines and impose upon them a clear moral direction, the machine would hit its own button and he would be ejected.

Greg Smith is conflicted, and a little tone-deaf.

Stop and think once more about what has just happened on Wall Street: its most admired firm conspired to flood the financial system with worthless securities, then set itself up to profit from betting against those very same securities, and in the bargain helped to precipitate a world historic financial crisis that cost millions of people their jobs and convulsed our political system. In other places, or at other times, the firm would be put out of business, and its leaders shamed and jailed and strung from lampposts. (I am not advocating the latter.) Instead Goldman Sachs, like the other too-big-to-fail firms, has been handed tens of billions in government subsidies, on the theory that we cannot live without them. They were then permitted to pay politicians to prevent laws being passed to change their business, and bribe public officials (with the implicit promise of future employment) to neuter the laws that were passed—so that they might continue to behave in more or less the same way that brought ruin on us all. And after all this has been done, a Goldman Sachs employee steps forward to say that the people at the top of his former firm need to see the error of their ways, and become more decent, socially responsible human beings. Right. How exactly is that going to happen?

If Goldman Sachs is going to change, it will be only if change is imposed upon it from the outside—either by the market's decision that it is no longer viable in its current form or by the government's decision that we can no longer afford it. There is a bizarre but lingering aroma in the air that the government is now seeking to prevent the free market from working its magic in the financial sector-another reason that the Dodd-Frank legislation is still being watered down, and argued over, and failing to meet its self-imposed deadlines for implementation. But the financial sector is already so gummed up by government subsidies that market forces no longer operate within it. Could Goldman Sachs fail, even if it tried? If someone invented a cheaper way to finance productive enterprise, would they stand a chance against the big guys?

Along with the other too-big-to-fail firms, Goldman needs to be busted up into smaller pieces. The ultimate goal should be to create institutions so dull and easy to understand that, when a young man who works for one of them walks into a publisher's office and offers to write up his experiences, the publisher looks at him blankly and asks, "Why would anyone want to read that?"

Michael Lewis is the author, most recently, of Boomerang: Travels in the New Third World (W. W. Norton).