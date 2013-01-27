Welcome to One Man Focus Group, where obsessive critic Paul Lukas evaluates tomorrow's cultural detritus today.

The call to the bullpen is one of baseball's time-honored rituals, right up there with spitting tobacco juice and arguing with the ump. And for the past 80 years or so, that call has always been made on a traditional, hard-wired land line.

It's not clear when the first phone was installed in a baseball dugout, but baseball historian Peter Morris says direct lines from the dugout to the bullpen have been in use at least since 1930. But with the rest of the world moving to cellphones, Major League Baseball has decided to get with the program. In a classic example of "It wasn't broken, but we fixed it anyway," MLB has struck a deal with T-Mobile that will result in each team's dugout being outfitted with a kiosk containing four Samsung Galaxy S III phones, which managers and coaches will be able to use to call the bullpen.





The whole arrangement is supposedly very high-tech and secure, but you already know what's going to happen. For example: