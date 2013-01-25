That’s because cooperation with Washington cannot be reconciled in the long run with the Muslim Brotherhood’s deeply anti-Western ideology, which dates back to its 1928 establishment. Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna envisioned his organization as a vehicle for Islamizing Egyptian society and establishing an Islamic state so that Egypt could resist Western cultural and political influence. The Brotherhood’s anti-Westernism remains so central to its ideological vision that, even despite its newfound power and political responsibilities, its tone hasn’t moderated. In his most recent weekly statement, Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie drew an analogy between the Prophet Muhammad’s victory over his seventh century adversaries and the ultimate triumph of the Brotherhood’s “Renaissance Project” over “materialistic” Western civilization, which “made blood and lives the cheapest things in the world.”

Deep hostility towards Israel, as well as its historic rejection of the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, is similarly engrained in the Muslim Brotherhood’s DNA. The Brotherhood was among the earliest opponents of Zionism within the broader Muslim world, and the fact that Brotherhood jihadists fought Israel during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war even after the Arab armies had agreed to a ceasefire remains a point of tremendous pride for the group. (Within the organization, veterans of the 1948 war are given the honorary title of “ach mogahed,” meaning “jihadist brother.”) Indeed, Morsi’s recently unearthed 2010 comments in which he called Jews “the descendants of apes and pigs” were hardly taken out of context, as he now claims. Morsi’s hatred for Israel is so profound that he couldn’t even control himself in a recent meeting with U.S. senators, when he ranted against Israel and implied that Jews controlled the American media.

Yet for those espousing the new conventional wisdom that the Brotherhood can be a U.S. ally, these anti-Western and anti-Semitic statements are idle talk. Brotherhood leaders may believe these hateful things in their hearts, the wonks say, but they aren’t acting on them: the Camp David Accords still stand, and the Brotherhood communicates regularly with U.S. officials. Proponents of the new conventional wisdom took special comfort in Morsi’s response to the November Gaza conflict, when Morsi authorized negotiations that yielded a relatively quick Hamas-Israel ceasefire and, through a series of late-night phone calls, supposedly developed a good rapport with President Obama.

Yet as the Brotherhood has demonstrated repeatedly during its first year in power, it is far from sentimental about its relationships with non-Brotherhood outsiders. In this vein, Morsi sat smiling next to Mubarak-era military leaders shortly after his June election to project political calm, and then fired them a month later. He similarly surrounded himself with prominent non-Brotherhood figures during his presidential campaign and promised to rule inclusively if elected, but ultimately sidelined these supporters and drove most of them into the opposition during his November power grab.

It would be naïve, therefore, to believe that Morsi won’t turn on Washington when he feels the time is right. After all, the Brotherhood is already signaling that it intends to reassess the peace treaty with Israel, which comprises a core American interest: The Brotherhood’s political party has recently drafted legislation to unilaterally amend the treaty, and a top Brotherhood foreign policy official recently told a closed salon that Morsi “is cancelling normalization with the Zionist entity gradually.” Yet the Brotherhood is unlikely to pursue its anti-Western ambitions until after it finishes consolidating its power at home. As deputy supreme guide Khairat al-Shater explained during the April 2011 unveiling of the “Renaissance Project,” the Brotherhood must first build an “Islamic government” before establishing “the global Islamic state.”