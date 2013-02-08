It is the co-eds who first give it a musical-comedy air. The military delegation from Atlanta Tech High is headed by a pretty girl in a red coat and white pants with a white overseas cap and white Sam Brown. Another in high heels leads a company of girls in gray and blue. The John Marshall Cadet Corps from Richmond are handsome in long gray coats and red cloaks.

Now the Governors are coming, sandwiched in between bands. Delaware Post Number One have shiny steel trench helmets, sky-blue coats, white breeches and black puttees. Gifford Pinchot, in an open car, bows and takes off his hat in response to the cheers that follow him, with gestures willowy and courtly like the White Knight turned politician. But the next sound is a breeze of laughter. One of the bands has a funny drum-major, whose specialty is hip-waggling and mincing: he puts one hand to his waist, holds it out marking the time with wrist limp and little finger extended, turns sideways and with a rumba-dancer’s rhythm performs phallic billiard-shots with his baton. And the effect of the fairy drum-major is to impart to the features that come after him a circus-parade effect of clowning. He is followed immediately by Governor Ritchie, who looks like a silk-hatted Mr. Woodchuck out of one of Thornton Burgess's Bedtime Stories; he shakes a day-day with one gloved paw, and you expect to see the automobile go off with a blaze and a bang and the silk hats tumbling on the ground.

There follows a strange little closed car with the blue Lone Star of Texas on the radiator. It has the streamlines of a small goblin army tank and the audience murmur as it passes that it cost ten thousand, thirty thousand dollars. The Green Trojans of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, are frog green with bersaglieri’s feathered bonnets. The National Indian War Veterans are old men in a big green bus.

And as the weather grows darker and more ominous, the parade becomes more fantastic. The American Legions Posts, which dominate the later sections, startle, trouble and shock. Are these the implacable guardians of Americanism? There are legionnaires with bright bluecoats and canary-yellow trench helmets; legionnaires as orange hussars; legionnaire drum and bugle corps who perform fancy evolutions as they march. A great many women mixed up among them. One detachment of patriot ladies wear red cloaks and blue and white plumes. The circus illusion is further heightened by a cute-kid cowboy on a donkey and by a man who marches all alone as Lincoln and whom you expect to see stop and do a clowning act—perhaps puff smoke out of his stovepipe hat.

Now the spectacle become frankly delirious. Comic lodges and marching clubs go by. Men appear in curled-up shoes and fezzes, dressed in hideous greens, purples and reds. Indians, very fat, with made-up squaws: real or burlesque? A very large loose old Negro with a purple fez and yellow-edged cloak, carrying the prong of an antler as if it were the Golden Bough. The airplanes overhead have been replaced by an insect-like auto-gyro, which trails a big advertising banner: "Re-Tire with Lee’s Tires." The Negro lady hussars wear bright purple stockings. The Spirit of '76 are probably cockeyed: one of the trio is always getting behind and then running to catch up to the others. Real Cherokees in white-fringed suits and with pink-tipped feathers; one is on a horse, bareback, and sends a rustle through the crowd, who remark that he is practically naked.

A passage of real dignity and gravity ensues. The cornets of the New York Police Band, who "fear no music written" and march in dense blue formation, make an attention- compelling impact for the solid ranks of the silk-hats of Tammany that go on and on like an army. No fantasy and no frivolity: each marches in a dark coat with a white carnation in his buttonhole. Al Smith, red-faced, is in the front line with John F. Curry, and gives rise to a high wave of cheering. They are followed by a comic Dutchman wheeling a red, white and blue keg and Miss Columbia leading the Queens County donkey.

But now a matter of expectation agitates the crowd. Whatever the papers may say later, it is Tom Mix and not Al Smith, who, at the start of the parade at any rate, receives the biggest ovation. Not even the president is so popular. They see his white suit and white sombrero blocks away and they go wild with delight as he comes by, making his beautiful little jet-black pony with its silver harness dance. He is a part of the publicity for a new film called "42nd Street" to which the Inauguration is incidental. With an assortment of Hollywood actors and beauties he has just come on from the Coast in an electric-bulb-studded train called "The Better Times Gold and Silver Leaf Special."

The beauties are featured on a "Better Times Float" which many people have waited till the end for. It has a red and yellow canopy like a street merry-go-round and as it is dragged along, it revolves, exhibiting the girls, who sit on wicker couches against a background of giant tulips, and wave as they come past the crowd.

But Hollywood is nothing to the marching clubs. An eerie music is now heard and ambiguous figures loom, out of Little Nemo's Adventures in Slumberland. Some seem half-Indian, half-angel, with feather headdresses that sweep to the ground; others (who get big applause) have hoods with spiky dorsal fins like Martians in the barbershop weeklies; and all are clad in flowing pale female robes tinted with celestial pinks and blues and with a kind of unpleasant iridescence such as sweat sometimes makes on white shirts. As they move they play mosquito-buzzing dance music on banjos, xylophones, violins and guitars. Interspersed are the Loew's Theatres Cadet Band, a drum-major who can juggle two batons, a drunk with Leon Errol rubber legs, who ricochets back and forth and shakes hands with the people on the sidelines.

A small soberly-uniformed band from the Virgin Islands and a small float of chilly-looking trained nurses incongruously end the procession.

If the parade went on any longer, it would be too dark to see, too cold to stay out. And you are glad when it is over anyway. The America it represented has burst, and as you watched the marchers, you realized that it had been getting sillier and sillier all the time. The America of the boom definitely died today, and this is the ghost it just gave up.