A Version

Today is Sunday.

Today, for the ﬁrst time, they let me go out into the sun.

And I stood there I didn’t move,

struck for the ﬁrst time, the very ﬁrst time ever:

how far away from me the sky is

how blue it is

how wide.

I sat down, in respect, in awe, I sat down on the ground,

I leaned my back against the wall.

In this moment, there were no waves to fall into;

in this moment, there was no liberty, and no wife, my wife.

There was only the earth beneath me, the sun above me, and me.

And how I am grateful, I am happy, to have this thing I call my life.



