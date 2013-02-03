Today is Sunday.
Today, for the ﬁrst time, they let me go out into the sun.
And I stood there I didn’t move,
struck for the ﬁrst time, the very ﬁrst time ever:
how far away from me the sky is
how blue it is
how wide.
I sat down, in respect, in awe, I sat down on the ground,
I leaned my back against the wall.
In this moment, there were no waves to fall into;
in this moment, there was no liberty, and no wife, my wife.
There was only the earth beneath me, the sun above me, and me.
And how I am grateful, I am happy, to have this thing I call my life.
Hikmet: Çankiri Prison, 1938
