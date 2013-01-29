For those of us born in the 1970s, last week’s news of Atari’s demise came as a sentimental shockwave. Atari was our first video game console. It introduced us to Space Invaders and Missile Command and Pitfall. More importantly, it taught us how to play electronically, forming our habits and blistering our thumbs. To see it filing for bankruptcy was to see a part of our past wither: Atari was like a childhood bedroom we no longer occupied, but whose mere existence comforted us.



The real tragedy here, though, isn’t about the past. It’s about the future. Many of the large corporations currently leading the video game industry are making all of the same mistakes that toppled Atari some three decades ago, consigning it to oblivion. That is, what we’re witnessing now is not only Atari’s requiem, but a reminder that the ailments that weakened and finally killed Atari are still rampant.



I glimpsed that sickness back in 1982, when I was six and Atari was still the biggest name in the video game market. Early that year, the company announced it would release by Christmas a game based on Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. My birthday is in early November, but I couldn’t imagine any other gift I wanted more; in a rare feat of forbearance, I told my parents that I would wait for more than a month for the game to come out. When it finally arrived, I plugged it into the console and, my hands trembling, began to play. Within three minutes, I realized that the game, which focused on E.T.’s efforts to fall into and extricate himself from large holes in the ground, was an utter disaster. Then I started crying. Video games had ruined my birthday.



And not, I suspect, mine alone. Since the E.T. debacle, game publishers have remained committed to blockbuster, big-budget games that are heavy on hype and light on innovation: from 1994’s Shaq Fu, in which Shaquille O’Neal fought Egyptian mummies in Japan; to 1999’s Superman: The New Adventures (aka “Superman 64”), which was so shoddily designed that the Man of Steel frequently wandered off the world of the game and into a black abyss; to 2007’s Lair, which would have worked beautifully as a short animated film about dragons but paid very little attention to pesky things like game play or level design.

This sort of business model may work for the film industry, where, to make a lot of money, a lot of money must first be spent. There are plenty of blockbuster video games that cost tens of millions to make, but it’s still the sort of industry where an indie hit could bring a windfall: In 2009, a Swedish programmer named Markus Persson used his spare time—and spent virtually nothing—to create a crudely animated sandbox game called Minecraft, eventually releasing it for a small download fee while the game was still in development. At its peak, more than a year after its release, the game was being downloaded every three seconds, earning its creator $15,000 every hour. Within 18 months, Persson’s game studio announced it had hit the $80 million revenue mark.

Persson, of course, is the exception. Even in an industry like video games, still busy being born, rare are the tiny passion projects that spawn a global pop culture phenomenon. Still, you’d expect video game developers to look at Minecraft and realize there’s a lot of very good money to be made by simply cultivating people like Persson and supporting their visionary designs. But game studios aren’t scrambling to find the next Minecraft. Instead, they’re looking for the next E.T.—and when they find it, they're willing to pay a fortune in licensing and development fees. Game studios are taking the same approach, increasingly, as movie studios: to create and replicate big titles, advertise the hell out of it, and hope you can make a big enough splash to make a lot of money quickly. As in Hollywood, this logic sometimes pays off, and sometimes doesn’t. And when it doesn’t, it can undermine even the most solid and beloved franchises in the industry. Anyone who has picked up Halo 3: ODST, say, or Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, knows well the heartbreak that comes with expecting creative brilliance and instead finding careless, tedious titles designed with little else but greed in mind.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Valve Corporation, a game studio valued at $2.5 billion, is one of the industry’s most successful companies, thanks to popular series like Half-Life, Counter-Strike, and Portal. Valve has no corporate hierarchy, and is famous for encouraging and rewarding innovation: When a team of amateur programmers modified Half-Life to create a free first-person-shooter game of their own, Valve offered them a job, a collaboration that eventually led to Team Fortress 2, one of the company’s best-loved games. Most contemporary video game studios, however, have less in common with Valve than they do with Atari in its heyday, an entertainment giant more interested in safe bets than experimentation.