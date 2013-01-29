The non-group market is also notoriously unstable. Premiums can jump wildly from year to year, depending on how well your insurer is doing financially and what’s happening to other people in your “block.” (That’s what insurers call a group of people who pay premiums into a common pool, from which insurers take money to pay those beneficiaries’ bills.) Benefits and networks vary enormously, from plan to plan. Even careful, conscientious consumers frequently discover that their insurance leaves them without coverage they expected—or, in cases of outright fraud, without coverage at all.



One of Obamacare’s primary goals is to fix these problems. To do so, it will set up virtual marketplaces, known as “exchanges.” If that’s how you end up buying insurance—in other words, if you don’t get coverage through an employer or through a government program like Medicaid—you’ll discover that you can buy any policy insurers are selling, at the list price, no matter what your pre-existing medical status. The only variable will be your age and whether you use tobacco, but even for those factors insures will have only limited ability to change prices. You will have different options for coverage, hopefully quite a few, but you’ll also know that every plan includes comprehensive benefits—basically, everything from checkups to cancer care. And depending on your income level, you’ll be eligible for financial assistance on both premiums and future out-of-pocket expenses.

The regulations and subsidies that make this possible will each influence the price you pay, although in different and sometimes contradictory ways. The regulations on benefits, for example, will tend to make insurance more expensive, because today non-group policies are so notoriously spotty. Among the most conspicuous differences will be coverage of maternity care: Individual policies rarely include maternity benefits. Starting next year, they must. But that means insurers are going to be paying a lot more to deliver babies (and deal with the complications at birth, which can be enormously expensive). That will eventually come through as higher premiums. On the other hand, the financial assistance—which is in the form of tax credits—will make insurance less expensive for people who receive it. And those subsidies will get pretty big. For some people, they will amount to several thousand dollars a year.

As you may have guessed by now, what this all means to you personally depends primarily on who you are. As a general rule, the people who suffer the most under the current system will also benefit the most under the new one. If you are older or sicker and have been trying to get coverage in the non-group market, then you’re in luck because insurers won’t be able to jack up your premiums (or reduce or deny you coverage) anymore. If your income is moderate to low—say, less than $50,000 a year for a family of four—you’re also going to be a winner. The subsidies, which are larger for people with less money, will more than offset the higher costs.

But a system that no longer discriminates against some people is, by definition, also a system that no longer discriminates in favor of others. That brings us to the people who really will see higher prices, the ones the Obamacare critics have in mind. They will tend to be younger, healthier, and more affluent—and they will tend to be men. These are the people who, today, benefit from medical underwriting: They pay low premiums, and tolerate tiny doctor networks or skimpy benefits, because they are unlikely to have medical conditions that require extensive medical treatment. These are also the people who, under the new system, will make too much money to qualify for large subsidies, enough to offset the cost of higher insurance.