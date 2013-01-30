Not that total honesty is necessarily much better. At an outdoor Dave Matthews Band concert one summer—1998, I think—in eastern Massachusetts, three friends and I showed up figuring we could buy some weed in the parking lot, only to discover that either we looked like narcs or else DMB fans didn’t do as much drugs as we’d hoped. Nobody was trying to sell us anything. But once inside the stadium, we got lucky: Right in front of us, a boy of about thirteen and his mom—who had that hard haggard-cougar look I associated with so many aging moms from my post-industrial New England town—were passing a joint back and forth. I remember thinking that the son wasn’t much interested, and didn’t seem very high. But the mom kept raising the joint high in the air, like a middle finger to the bored cops walking the aisles, or maybe like a triumphant foam finger at a sporting event, proclaiming some sort of hollow victory. “Whoo! I’m high!” she screamed.

And then she noticed us behind her, a girl and two guys, early-twenties, us guys probably looking pretty good to her right about then. “Hey, you want a hit?” she asked, thrusting the joint toward us. Her son stared straight ahead, his hands stuffed in the pockets of his Patriots windbreaker. I wanted to say no, but either because I also wanted to get high, or because I was afraid, in front of my friends, to be that pussy who turned away free weed, I said yes, and took the first hit, then passed it around. And the mom, thrilled to be able to share her bounty, held both her hands up in the air and shouted—it was so odd, and so wrong—“Oh yeah, I’m a mom who gets high!”

I don't worry that I am ever going to be that parent. The pot smoker I want to be resembles the drinker I once was: occasional, responsible, social, after-hours. And I hope I am raising my daughters with a sane attitude about alcohol and drug use. I want them to come of age in an America where, should they choose, at an appropriate age, they can buy the least harmful drugs the way we all buy alcohol: at cost, from a reputable dealer, without risk of arrest or gunshot wound or being harshly judged. You know, like in the Netherlands. But with no boys around.

But I still can’t figure out how to be comfortable as a dad who smokes pot. I know I don’t want to get high in front of the girls: I don’t want them to see me stupid or out of control. I think that would frighten them. I definitely don’t want to be a cliché. And I don’t want to rob them of the slightly subversive thrill that will come, some day, with hiding their weed from Dad. (One college friend of mine kept his pot in the same cabinet where his father kept his, and that always struck me as a relationship a hair too close, like sharing a condom drawer.)

Actually, sex seems the proper analogy here: My kids will know that their parents do it, just as, someday, we will know that they do it. The legality of it, the moral OK-ness of it, does not, and should not, necessitate total honesty and openness. We all benefit from a little secrecy. When the time comes, I want scant evidence of my daughters’ sex lives, and they really won’t want evidence of their parents’.

By my own logic, then, I should feel okay about a little discreet, late-night inhalation, approximately as illegal in my home state as speeding on the interstate. So long as I keep it out of sight and under control—kind of like how I think it’s okay to drink too much at friends’ parties, when my wife is driving. Right? Well, I can keep striving for consistency, both as a man and a parent. For now, I’m watching my Aziz Ansari videos straight, nothing more than the Häagen-Dazs coffee to jazz me up. But man, what a caffeine buzz.

Mark Oppenheimer is the author of three books, including a memoir of high school debate and a travelogue about crashing bar mitzvahs. He writes a religion column for The New York Times and is on Twitter @markopp1.