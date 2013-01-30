In the 17 years since CivilWarLand appeared in 1996, Saunders has published steadily: two more short story collections; a political-parable novella; a book of piquant essays; and The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip, a children’s fable that’s the kind of book you give your grownup friends who have a sense of humor. With the publication of his fourth story collection, Tenth of December, Saunders is poised, if there is any justice in this world (a proposition Saunders would be the first to question), to gain the wider audience he deserves.

In this collection, as in much of his other work, Saunders uses a cockeyed lens to get at the realities of a world in which it’s increasingly difficult to get ahead. He lets the euphemistic language of corporate memos and staff meetings leach into characters’ personal interactions. He grafts familiar moral quandaries into stories with science fiction or fantastical elements to underscore the absurdity of their having been posed in the first place. And he continues his obsession with theme parks, where he’s set several of his stories over the years, perhaps because these settings exaggerate the role-playing inherent in our day-to-day duties.

Saunders takes Herman Melville’s famous story “Bartleby, the Scrivener,” told from the viewpoint of a boss with an intractable employee who will only repeat, “I would prefer not to,” and turns it inside out. Most of Saunders’s protagonists would prefer not to too, but they do anyway, at least for a while. The suspense largely revolves around whether they’ll balk, and when. Often Saunders will put his character in a situation where doing what seems like the right thing is, according to his boss, his co-workers, his neighbors, and even his family, the wrong thing. The protagonist of the title story in Pastoralia (2000), for instance, is a guy with a wife and sick kid at home who works in a theme park where he’s supposed to portray one-half of a caveman couple. The other half is a female coworker whose personal troubles keep intruding on their eat-bugs-and-don’t-speak-English shtick. The boss wants an excuse to fire her and keeps urging the guy to rat her out—or else.

Saunders has described some of his stories as “mean” and “nasty.”

This might seem like a fairly typical little-guy-versus-boss-man dynamic, but Saunders’s moral questions are anything but pat. Should a man report his boss if he walks in on him raping a coworker? Why, yes, of course. But what if that coworker is desperate to let the whole thing lie so she can keep her job, enjoy the “bonus” and the promotion their boss is buying her silence with, and preserve her marriage? And what if the would-be whistleblower’s principles will cost him the paycheck on which his parents and sister depend? These are the questions posed in “My Chivalric Fiasco,” included in Tenth of December. Saunders ups the ante—and the absurdity—by dropping the story into a medieval theme park. Under the influence of a drug that’s supposed to boost his knightliness, the anti-hero gradually slips into a heraldic register:

Anon I found Myself in proximity of the Wendy’s on Center Boulevard, by the closed-down Outback, coming down and coming down hard, aware that, soon, the effect of the Elixir having subsided, I would find myself standing before our iffy Television, struggling to explain, in my own lowly Language, that, tho’ Winter’s Snows would soon be upon us … no Appeal wouldst be Brook’d: I was Fired; Fired & sore Disgraced!

Saunders has always laced his tales with dark humor, but readers can still find them depressing to an off-putting degree. In a preface to a recent edition of CivilWarLand in Bad Decline, Saunders himself described some of the book’s stories as “mean” and “nasty,” remarking, “Sometimes the author seems to be rooting for the cruel world to go ahead and kick his characters’ asses.” Tenth of December marks a departure from this mode. It’s what marketers call “accessible,” which is a lazy way of saying that, while the theme parks and futuristic settings remain, these stories will make you feel something deep and true that relates to life as you experience it. Together, the stories that compose Tenth of December convey the sense that the author has turned a philosophical corner.