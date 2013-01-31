But Carvin himself is undeniably aided by the more traditional journalistic assets of a thick rolodex (or smartphone contact book). When his profligacy causes his Twitter account to lock up, he emails an executive, and he is quickly “whitelisted,” limitations removed. When a Syrian video service has its YouTube channel deleted (it was mistaken as a spammer), he contacts friends at Google, who restore it within the hour. Meanwhile, Carvin drapes himself with a populist mantle, as if the only difference between him and a citizen journalist is an NPR email address.

On the one hand, it’s hard to blame Carvin for his lack of introspection; he is perpetually sifting through a deluge of graphic videos, photos, and panicked tweets from imperiled activists. It’s all he can do not to be overwhelmed. Carvin's reactions to these media are sometimes unreasonable—a fact he recognizes but doesn't bother to analyze or correct. When following events in Bahrain, he becomes upset as security forces attack protesters: “I began to feel guilty about it. But I couldn't shake the feeling that I had somehow experienced the attack with them.” This book would seem to be the place to unpack that feeling, but that's the end of it.

Instead, Carvin's “witnessing” leans toward identification, as well as a desire to participate that seems violate established journalistic practices. During the Libyan uprising, Carvin is asleep when Mohammed Nabbous, an activist known for livestreaming protests, is killed in Benghazi. “Irrational as it might sound,” Carvin writes, “I felt I wasn’t there when he needed me most. … I might've been able to save him?” Some of his Twitter friends talk him down, and he admits that “there's nothing I could've done. I just could've been there to bear witness. RIP Mo.”

Amidst his grief, Carvin learns that France has sent warplanes to protect Benghazi's citizens. The journalist is awestruck: “Incredible—the NATO fighter planes that Mo had demanded in his final days were likely taking off when he was killed. He didn't live long enough to find out that he had succeeded in helping save Benghazi.” Carvin's reaction is misguided and presumptive. We have no evidence that Nabbous's calls for NATO intervention pushed the alliance to action. We don’t know—because Carvin doesn't bother to investigate—how influential Nabbous's broadcasts were. Despite Carvin's marveling, we don't know if NATO planes were taking off when Nabbous was killed. But this is typical of Carvin's method: find some weak correlation between social media broadcasts and on-the-ground events and present it as remarkable.

Existing only in sensational outline, the tale affirms its teller's techno-utopian vision.

The tenuous connection-drawing is at work when Carvin describes an American contact named Steen Kirby, aka @NolesFan2011, who put together “manuals on a wide variety of military and medical topics, then had them translated into Arabic and shipped off to Libya.” This “virtual help desk for the militias” seems to validate the revolutionary potential of social media. (An additional layer of gloss is provided by the revelation that Kirby is only 15.) One Libyan activist claims that the manuals were “a huge asset.” But the story receives no further vetting. Carvin doesn't bother to contact any freedom-fighters who used the manuals or experts who could judge their quality. Existing only in sensational outline, the tale affirms its teller's techno-utopian vision.