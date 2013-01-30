The Electoral College, where most states' electoral votes are allocated on a winner-take-all basis, privileges candidates with a broad base of geographic support. A candidate who counts on overwhelming support in one section of the country risks winning the popular vote without winning the most electoral votes; conversely, a candidate that barely wins a large number of states could conceivably triumph without winning the popular vote. To take an extreme example, imagine that a Republican won 90 percent of the vote in the South, but 30 percent of the vote in every other state. In this scenario, Republicans would decisively lose the Electoral College while carrying the popular vote by double-digits.

Fans of the Electoral College system see the anti-regionalist bias as a virtue, something that requires American pols to avoid the sort of regional campaigning that can split a country apart. But what's clear is that, over the past decade, this aspect of the Electoral College has advantaged Democrats. Since 2000, Republicans' biggest gains have been made in a very particular region: Appalachia and the inland South, where Barack Obama’s 2012 performance registered as the worst of any Democratic candidate in decades. But these gains haven’t helped them in the Electoral College: Every state of the highland South already leaned Republican in 2000, so additional GOP gains haven’t yielded additional electoral votes.

At the same time as the inland South moved toward Republicans, well-educated suburbs began consolidating as Democratic. Former suburban bellwethers abandoned Republicans in 2008 and 2012, while affluent and diverse counties (like Jefferson, CO; Fairfax, VA; Chester, PA; Wake, NC) gave up their traditional GOP allegiances and voted for Obama in 2008. But unlike the GOP’s relatively concentrated gains in Appalachia, Democratic gains were spread widely enough to allow the party to flip states like Colorado, Virginia, and Nevada.

The easiest way to judge the Democrats’ newfound Electoral College advantage is by comparing individual states to the popular vote. Last November, Obama won states worth 285 electoral votes by a larger margin than the country as a whole, suggesting that Obama would have had the advantage if the popular vote were tied. But the current system appears even more troubling for Republicans when you consider the wide gap between the “tipping point” state and the national popular vote. Obama’s 270th electoral vote came from Colorado, which voted for the president by nearly 5.4 points—almost 1.8 points more than his popular vote victory. Simply put, the GOP is probably better off trying to win the national popular vote the state contests in Pennsylvania or Colorado, since the national popular vote was much closer in 2012 than the vote in those tipping point states. Obama enjoyed a similar Electoral College advantage in 2008.

The Democratic advantage in the Electoral College won’t persist indefinitely, but it’s not assured to dissipate in the near-term, either. The two party coalitions have been stable since 2000, even if the details have shifted. It's even easy to envision how short-term shifts could reinforce the Democrats’ advantage. Imagine, for instance, that black turnout and support for Democratic candidates falls roughly to 2000 levels in 2016. The national popular vote would be much closer, but Democrats would lose very little ground in Colorado, New Hampshire, or Iowa, where the African-American population is relatively small. In Pennsylvania, Obama’s losses would be commensurate with the nation as a whole under this scenario, but not nearly large enough to make up the gap between the popular vote and the Electoral College. Meanwhile, the major project of GOP strategists—ensuring large Republican gains among Latinos—could give them a popular vote victory without winning back electoral vote-rich states in the mid-Atlantic or Midwest.