The massive, grimy river shouldered its way

toward the harbor. I stood under the ruckus of sky.

The wind plucked awnings, plastic bags, newspapers

and sent the news twirling over corduroy waters.

I’d meant to see art, but the plan miscarried.

A guitarist stationed in a doorway bent his head

to rasp his ballad into the wind’s

sore throat. Rainlight glossed the guitar strings