All you have to do is open the window

to let the night in: then moths

effervesce in a stream

towards the lamp, then the cool air

that blows between the blackbird and

the bat, air that blues the whole world

lets itself in, the whole world

stared at so intently even in the dark

by the baby marguerites growing

straight out of the rock walls,

white, pink, fuchsia, with yellow bristled centers.

What do daisies see with their feathery eye?

Not the night air though it blooms, too,

because it wants to be seen. It borrows the moths.

Half-asleep, but never asleep, I see

what they are: perched tightly together like carnations,

a fidgeting corsage of little engines. Or words

the lamp knows how to translate from

the teeming night. That’s what I ask for next, God,

that’s why I’ll let myself sleep:

translate me.