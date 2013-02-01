A lesson any reader of the obit pages learns is that journalists get great coverage in death.

That "essential, even-handed book," as it happens, mentions Khanh on 20 pages, according to its index. The obits of the former general, though, were a little less widespread and a little less glowing than they were for the guy who wrote him up; a lesson any reader of the obit pages learns even faster than any moral of the Vietnam War is that journalists get great coverage in death. The Post didn’t take any note of Khanh’s passing, and the L.A. Times gives him only wire copy—even though the paper notes that Khanh would go on to run a Vietnamese "government in exile" from California after his brief stint in charge of the actual government. There’s some dispute over how to identify him, too: The AP calls him "Nguyen Khanh," and Khanh on second reference, while the New York Times goes with "General Khanh" on second reference. And the AP’s write-up on Khanh’s death included a photo of another "government in exile" leader altogether, Chanh Nguyen Huu, which led to corrections in several outlets that used the art. The obits leave the reader with the impression that Khanh’s timing was never great, up until the moment when he died in time for Karnow to bump him from the newspapers: He joined the French colonial army in 1954, the year France left Vietnam. His coup on Jan. 30, 1964, left him in power only until February 1965, when four junior officers deposed him. And in 1995, he set up the "Government of Free Vietnam in Exile" in Garden Grove, Calif.—just three months before Bill Clinton formally normalized diplomatic relations between Khanh’s former country and his new one.

The Company Jumps

An earlier war brought fame to Patty Andrews, who died Wednesday at 94: She was the last surviving member of the Andrews Sisters trio that became a signature part of the soundtrack of World War II. "With their jazzy renditions of songs like 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (of Company B),' 'Rum and Coca-Cola' and 'Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone Else but Me),' Patty, Maxene and LaVerne Andrews sold war bonds, boosted morale on the home front, performed with Bing Crosby and with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, made movies and entertained thousands of American troops overseas, for whom the women represented the loves and the land the troops had left behind," The New York Times’ Robert Berkvist sums up. The sisters first hit it big in 1937 with a cover of the old Yiddish tune, "Bei Mir Bist Du Schön," but only The Washington Post explains how three Greek-Norwegian girls from Mound, Minn., picked up that particular ditty: "We wanted to break into the Jewish resort circuit in the Catskill Mountains. We figured Greek girls singing Yiddish would knock ’em dead," the Post quotes Andrews telling the London Independent in 1990. After the war, things went a bit sour for the sisters; Andrews' first husband, agent Marty Melcher, left her for Doris Day in 1949 (though only the Los Angeles Times is indelicate enough to point that out explicitly, with other outlets simply noting that he married Day after divorcing Andrews), and when Patty Andrews went solo in 1953, the group never really recovered, even though they reunited three years later. A Bette Midler cover of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" in the early 1970s revived interest in their career, but LaVerne Andrews had died of cancer in 1967, and Maxene Andrews and Patty Andrews were estranged until Maxene died in 1995.

It was a tough week for musicians, besides Andrews: Ohio Players frontman Leroy "Sugarfoot" Bonner died on Saturday at 69, and Ann Rabson, the co-founder of Saffire—the Uppity Blues Woman, died Wednesday at 67.

All Death is Local