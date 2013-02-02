And money was all I could think about once several long-term bets began to take shape. For instance, before the playoffs began, I bet on the New England Patriots to reach the Super Bowl (3:2 odds); separately, I bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl (3.75:1 odds). Two rounds in, I also bet that the 49ers would win the Super Bowl. This led to the dull, green-eyeshade math of hedging. Faced with the Patriots’s game against the Ravens, I was too careful with my money not to bet on the Ravens and therefore guarantee myself some return.

In doing so, I sapped football of much of its entertainment value. By betting in the first place, I had given up the easy pleasure of being a carefree spectator. Now, with my web of contradictory bets, even the thrill of risking money was gone. The game had become very much beside the point.

All gambling stories are cautionary tales. Usually, the gambler ends up losing money, as virtually all gamblers do in the long run; not infrequently, the gambler has found gambling a little too thrilling, even addictive—it has led him to forsake obligations, alienate loved ones, and end up in the figurative (and occasionally literal) gutter.

To mess with football while the game is at its best feels worse than merely stupid. It feels cosmically wrong.

I don’t mean to downplay the real-life wages of gambling—not for nothing is there a GA—when I say that my cautionary tale is much milder. For one thing, I’m going to come out ahead: I am currently up $80, and my outstanding bets do not leave me at risk of losing even that much. More importantly, despite sometimes regretting a bet that was or was not made, at no point have I felt compelled to gamble. But what I’ve learned about gambling has moral implications nonetheless. Our pastimes, whatever they may be, should be sacrosanct. They are part of why we go to work, save money, and take time for ourselves. Football is an important pastime for me. To mess with it while the game is at its best, throughout the playoffs, feels worse than merely stupid. It feels cosmically wrong.

And yet, it doesn’t feel so wrong to bet on the Super Bowl, as many people do in living rooms and offices around the country. Unless your team has made it, the game itself can feel like a distraction from the larger event even if you haven’t bet on it. The media circus is too big, and one rarely feels that the game, nail-biter or otherwise, showcases the season’s best football. Even the betting is bloated, with the proliferation of prop bets : wagers you can make on how just about every player will perform, and who will win Most Valuable Player, and whether the 49ers will score more points against the Ravens than Kobe Bryant will against the Detroit Pistons (seriously). The Las Vegas Hilton is offering more than 400 props for this one game.

I’ve made some prop bets on Sunday’s game, at $10 apiece. That Ravens fullback Vonta Leach will score the first touchdown of the game (25:1). That there will be zero touchdowns in the first half (8:1). That Beyonce’s hair will be “curly/crimped” rather than straight at the beginning of the halftime show (even money). I would gladly make these bets in future years—which is to say, my experiment with gambling has perhaps become a casual pastime as far as the Super Bowl is concerned.

And I have hedged again. Recall that I had already bet $100 that the Niners would win the Super Bowl outright, which, at 3:2 odds, would pay out $150. So last week, I placed an additional $120 bet on the Ravens to beat the spread (+4 at the time). In doing so, I have attained the gambler’s sweet spot, “the middle”: It’s impossible for me to lose both bets, and yet I could—if the Niners beat the Ravens by three points or less—win both. That would be pretty sweet, but it wouldn’t feel very sporting. Actual NFL games, after all, have no middle. Come Monday morning, one team will be the Super Bowl champion, and one will be the loser.