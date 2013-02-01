Immigration reform is about to meet health care reform. And the meeting might not go so well.

If immigration reform passes, it would probably mean legal status and, eventually, full citizenship for millions of people. A large portion of them would end up on Medicaid or subsidized private health insurance through Obamacare. And that would cost the government more money—maybe a lot more money. Capitol Hill staffers have been quietly worried about this for a while. In the last few days, that anxiety has become public, thanks to articles by smart writers like Jeffrey Young, Sarah Kliff, and most recently Philip Klein—who speculated, in the Washington Examiner, that the total cost could reach the “hundreds of billions” per decade.

How much higher would health care spending really be? And how would that affect the budget overall? With so few details about the actual legislation, it’s impossible to say definitively. We still don’t know who would be eligible for new immigration status, when they would become eligible, or what benefits would come with that status. Under current law, for example, permanent legal residents must wait five years before they can enroll in Medicaid, even if their incomes qualify them for the program.

As a result, we’re reduced to guessing. And my best guess is that “hundreds of billions of dollars” in new costs is too high. Klein got his figure by extrapolating from a series of available projections. But implicit in Klein’s back-of-the-envelope calculation—and Klein, to his credit, made very clear that he too was just guessing—were a number of assumptions that probably wouldn’t be true in the real world.