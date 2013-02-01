Graham clearly won this exchange, but by appealing to taboo not truth. I venture to guess that Graham himself knows plenty of Senators or House members who have been intimidated by the pro-Israel lobby, which generously donates to the opponents of politicians that defy it. But Hagel couldn’t name names, or cite “dumb things” without opening up a hornet’s nest of controversy that could doom his nomination in the clubby Senate. And there are “dumb things,” like the resolution last year to move the “red line” on war with Iran from developing nuclear weapons (the administration’s position) to developing the “capability” to produce nuclear weapons.

If I were Hagel, I don’t know how I would have dealt with Graham’s questions, but I’m not trying to win confirmation, and Hagel or his handlers should have been prepared for this line of attack. Instead, Hagel acted as if he was blindsided.

Hagel had equal problems answering questions about Iran and about nuclear disarmament. In the past, Hagel has equivocated about whether he would pursue containment rather than prevention against Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon. New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, who managed to be tough and fair at the same time—she actually allowed Hagel to answer her questions—asked him about a statement he made that a military option toward Iran was not viable, responsible or feasible. That is an arguable position, and Hagel might have said that he no longer held it, or that he still held it, but would fully support the President’s policy toward Iran. Instead he insisted that the statement was “made in the context of all options regarding Iran.” His answer—one of his favorite words during the hearings was “context”—made no sense.

Ayotte also nailed him on a report that he had signed for an organization called Global Zero that supports the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons. The commission’s goals were endorsed by a host of world leaders and the report itself was written by retired General James Cartwright, the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It called to reduce America’s nuclear forces through negotiations or “unilaterally.” The report argues persuasively that the United States could accomplish its military aims with a reduced force. But when Ayotte asked him about the report’s support for unilateral reductions, Hagel insisted that the report was “not a recommendation” but an “illustration” of what could be done. That was, in my reading of the report, nonsense. Hagel should have had a better answer.

But other Republican questions lacked Ayotte’s manners or intellectual integrity. Arizona Sen. John McCain appears to be engaged in a personal vendetta against Hagel, who was the co-chair of McCain’s 2000 presidential campaign, but broke with him over the Iraq war. McCain, who was partially responsible for plunging the nation into the Iraq War, tried to pinion Hagel for opposing the surge. Hagel tried to say history’s verdict on the surge (which cost 1,200 American dead, among others) was still not in, but McCain insisted on a “yes or no” answer to whether the surge was a good idea. He simply wouldn’t let Hagel answer. It was McCain at his most thuggish.