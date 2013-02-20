Breaking with the usual American polarity that pits the purely good guys against utterly bad guys, Bailyn casts almost everyone as malign and ruthless.

The colonial leaders felt contempt for their own ragtag colonists, many drawn from orphanages, poor-houses, and prisons. In New Sweden (on the Delaware), an exasperated governor declared that “it would be impossible . . . to find more stupid people in all Sweden.” Violent and choleric, colonial leaders tortured, mutilated, and executed any commoner who questioned their authority or tried to escape to the Indians or to a rival colony. Once civil law replaced martial law, the propertied colonists could breathe easier, but the many indentured servants suffered from courts that supported their exploiters. One lonely young male servant was hung after the Plymouth Colony court convicted him of “bestiality ‘with a mare, a cow, two goats, five sheep, two calves, and a turkey.’ ” (Determined to be thorough, and adhering literally to Leviticus, the court also executed the animals as accessories to the crime.) When white servants became too difficult or too expensive, the propertied colonists created a new “barbarous system of human debasement”: perpetual chattel slavery for imported Africans. The colonial frontier could promote slavery more readily than freedom.

While oppressing the poor and powerless, colonial leaders struggled to command respect or obedience from the propertied, who tended to be crude and grasping arrivistes. In New Netherland, one trader defied the law and declared that he “ ‘wiped his ass’ on it.” The courts struggled to clear dockets replete with “cases of blasphemy, drunkenness, extortion, fornication, receiving stolen goods, and sedition” plus adultery and witchcraft.





Rejecting the romance of seventeenth-century America as a land of bright new opportunity and religious freedom, Bailyn paints a very bleak picture. The emigrants endured long, cramped, deadly trans-Atlantic voyages replete with filth, hunger, thirst, and disease. With great relish, he narrates these voyages of the damned: “Food spoiled, dysentery swept through the huddled population, lice were said to be so thick in the clothes and blankets that when beaten with clubs, blood dripped from the cloth. Disease and delirium so disoriented some people that they fell overboard and drowned.” Upon arrival, “sickly, disoriented passengers” landed in a hot and humid land cloudy with disease-bearing mosquitoes. Winter withdrew the bugs but inflicted cold and hunger on migrants used to temperate Britain. They sweltered with fevers and shivered with pneumonia in flimsy, drafty houses that rotted almost as quickly as they were built. The crude streets and lanes filled with garbage and served as open sewers, breeding the pathogens of deadly dysentery. When able to bear arms, the colonists raided Indian villages and resisted their vengeful counter-attacks. “Death was everywhere. Race warfare ground on relentlessly,” Bailyn remarks. “Family life was twisted, devastated, by early death.” Other colonists mocked little Rhode Island as the “latrine of New England,” but pots were calling the kettle black.

After sixty years of studying colonial America, Bailyn finds it weirder than ever. Possessing a powerful sense of normalcy, he repeatedly characterizes the early colonists and their works as “strange” or “bizarre.” The colonies offered, he insists, “strange, at times bizarre, distensions of familiar European forms of life.” Distorted by many early deaths, colonial households “were complex, jumbled, unstable, at times bizarre.” At best, the colonial settlements could aspire to become “quasi-normal communities.”

Although begun as a social-scientific examination of migration patterns rooted in quantitative evidence, The Barbarous Years usually offers a morally charged rhetoric rich in vivid adjectives and adverbs jostling for attention within complex sentences. The statistical interludes in the book reveal painstaking and important research that richly illuminates the diversity of the colonial migrants to every region. But Bailyn takes greater delight in longer tangents devoted to colorful eccentrics with utopian plans for colonial settlements. Inevitably, all crash and burn in deadly, burning catastrophes that make a mockery of idealism in a land of brutality. In 1663, Pieter Plockhoy led a Mennonite community across the Atlantic to settle beside the lower Delaware River. He designed a visionary constitution meant to keep peace with the Indians and to promote democracy among the colonists. A year later English troops swept in to destroy the little settlement in an orgy of plunder, fire, and murder. “Plockhoy’s utopia ended in a sudden, fiery death.” So much for the frontier breeding democracy.

His course correction has gone too far, exaggerating the very real follies into virtually the entire story.

Thorough in his alienation from the colonial past, Bailyn treats the multi-ethnic and multi-lingual mix of the colonists as a primary cause for their dangerous instability. Between the English colonies of New England to the north, and Virginia and Maryland to the south, lay the middle colonies. Bailyn characterizes them as “the multicultural, polyglot farrago of Dutch New Netherland—a virtual Babel of north Europeans—pressing south against a strange collection of Swedes and Finns settled precariously along the Delaware River.” Where more optimistic scholars detect the promising seeds of an American future of pluralism and toleration, Bailyn describes a growing menace: “New Netherland, polyglot, polyethnic, and polysacral in its origins, grew ever more complex as the years passed, its population more fragmented, its clangorous diversity more abrasive and more dangerously volatile.”

Overstatement again trumps nuance. In New Netherland (part of which became New York City), the diverse ethnic groups and religious denominations certainly bickered and often sued one another, but we do not find among them the burning, murderous pogroms so frequent in seventeenth-century Europe. The English and Dutch colonists usually reserved that treatment for Indians. Bailyn’s apparent preference for homogeneity also breaks, unwittingly I suspect, with Oscar Handlin’s celebration of “the uprooted,” who improved America by bringing their diversity across the Atlantic.

There certainly was plenty of violence, misery, treachery, and greed to go around in every colony, and Bailyn has ably and thoroughly discredited the romanticism that often encrusts our colonial past. But his course correction has gone too far, exaggerating the very real follies into virtually the entire story. Part of the problem is that seventeenth-century people were themselves masters of hyperbole, eloquent in their lamentations of suffering and in their execrations of rivals. They filled the surviving documents with florid screeds, which provide irresistible quotations for historians naturally drawn to the colorful. We have to look closer to find the patterns of everyday routines, including many neighborly acts between some very different peoples suddenly thrown together in new settings. We will even find important interludes of peaceful exchange and adaptation between natives and newcomers. The historical challenge is to find the ebb of conflict as well as the flow. The full story demands subtlety as well as drama.

Lacking a logical end point, the book offers no clear picture of transformation.

Another problem is that Bailyn sets artificial bounds of place and time on his subject. By limiting his attention to the English, Dutch, and Swedish colonies of the mid-Atlantic seaboard after 1600, he neglects the previous (and continuing) Spanish and French encounters with native peoples in that region. Bailyn narrates the English arrival in the Chesapeake region in 1607 as the shock of the European new to unprepared natives. In fact, during the preceding generation, the Spanish had established a Chesapeake mission that the natives had wiped out, which led to a punitive campaign that hung dozens of captured natives by the neck from the yardarms of warships. Well before 1607, the Chesapeake natives learned many unpleasant truths about the Europeans who came across the Atlantic in sailing ships to steal their bodies, their lands, and their souls.

The English and Dutch colonies to the south in the West Indies also receive only passing mention by Bailyn, despite their greater importance to their empires during the seventeenth century. In The Barbarous Years, readers see the colonial landscape through a fun-house mirror where the distortion derives from a decision to deal only with areas later incorporated into the United States of 1776 (and, indeed, only a subset of that geography, for we never see the early Carolinas as colonies). And the book ends abruptly in 1675, on the eve of especially massive and transformative wars with native peoples and a destructive rebellion among the colonists of Virginia.

In sum, The Barbarous Years concludes before the most barbarous period of all in the mid-Atlantic seaboard: 1676–1700. Lacking a logical end point, the book offers no clear picture of transformation, no full description of a new stage in social development. As the narrative moves into the second half of the seventeenth century, Bailyn hints that, in the third generation in America, a new colonial elite of merchants and planters would emerge to create a new order of entrepreneurial enterprise and broadly participatory politics (for the propertied men). But in 1675 the colonists remained stuck in a barbarous world largely of their own making and partly of Bailyn’s imagining. And so the book ends with a cryptic sentence: “They were provincials, listening for messages from abroad, living in a still barbarous world, struggling to normalize their own way of life, no less civil, they hoped, than what had been known before.” They were still becoming exceptional people in a bizarre and bloody land.