But accomplishing that goal turns out to be no small feat. It entails imposing requirements or penalties both on employers (so that they provide good insurance) and employees (so that they will buy the insurance when it is available to them). It also entails creating an alternative system for buying insurance—a system that provides good coverage for people who truly need it, but without somehow encouraging employers to drop what they are already offering.

Yes, it’s a big, complicated mess. Obamacare’s solution is to create new marketplaces, where people can get subsidies that make insurance more affordable, and then to limit access to those subsidies. If your employer offers you affordable coverage, defined by the law as premiums that cost less than 9.5 percent if income, then you can’t get the extra financial help. The logic behind this was that the subsidies are roughly equivalent to the employer insurance contribution—the portion of your premiums that your employer pays. And the system, however jerry-rigged, should work pretty well in most cases.

But suppose you work in a relatively low-paying job and you have dependents—a spouse and maybe some kids. And suppose that the insurance that your employer offers is a lot more expensive if you add the dependents. That’s how employer policies usually work—adding people jacks up the premiums—and in your case it means the premiums go from, say, 8 percent of your income to 12 percent. Should you have access to the subsidies? This was essentially the situation that former steelworker faced: He eventually got a new job, but it paid a lot less and, as a result, family coverage suddenly became a lot more expensive relative to his income.

One solution would have been to make dependents in such situations—in other words, people like the steelworker’s wife—eligible for subsidies. The Government Accounting Office actually recommended that the administration consider this option. But critics, inside and outside the administration, raised a series of legal and policy objections. Cost was also an issue: One analysis suggested that allowing depends to get subsidized coverage could end up costing the government tens of billions of dollars a year. That analysis was almost surely wrong, by an order of magnitude. But widening eligibility for the subsidies could easily have added costs of a few billion dollars a year. And these days, finding a few billion dollars in the budget is no easy thing.

Apparently those arguments were enough to persuade the administration not to make these dependents eligible for subsidies. Instead, it simply declared that they will be exempt from the law’s requirement to get insurance. As a result, people who end up in situations like the steelworker’s late wife will continue to do what they do now—they’ll go ahead and pay for the employer insurance, even though it’s very expensive, or they’ll remain uninsured. They won’t be worse off than they are today, but they won’t be better off, either. That’s missed opportunity to help people in need—including, according to GAO estimates, up to a half million children who still won’t have health insurance.