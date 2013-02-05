Watching thirteen episodes of “House of Cards” over the course of two days, the dense, languid scenes begin to blend together. The episodes don’t so much recall or allude to each other as occur in one long uninterrupted moment, linked by an eerie sense of intelligent design. There are no commercials or ads to force cliffhangers, no flashbacks or other narrative tricks to remind you what has happened in previous episodes, just the relentless forward churn of plot. The political details—the hashing out of congressional bills, the currying of votes among Senate representatives—begin to feel plodding and logistical.

But what benefits most from this intensive, unrushed format—with its luxury to play the narrative long-game rather than chopping up the story into suspensful bits—is character development. Coke-snorting congressman Russo, who seems in the first two episodes like a sleazy political cliché, has developed into a wrenchingly tragic figure by halfway through the season. Frank’s wife, played with chilly poise by Robin Wright, is a lobbyist for an environmental group and Underwood’s partner in crime; her affair with an artist is the only escape from her crisp and calculated life. There is just one character who doesn’t deepen and complicate over the course of the series: Frank Underwood. And the main reason is Spacey himself. There are few actors more convincing in the role of the shadowy villain or the dead-eyed psychopath, a malevolent force at the margins. But as a protagonist, he ultimately leaves “House of Cards” curiously cold.

Before filming “House of Cards,” Spacey spent ten months playing the similarly Machiavellian title character in an international production of Shakespeare’s Richard III, who addresses the audience with narrative asides. “House of Cards” has similar moments, where Underwood looks directly at the camera and comments on the action. But here his asides seem unnatural—over-explanatory, redundant, and sometimes just plain hokey and dull. The dry pronouncement “If I water down the bill, the president will still see me as a failure, and I cannot abide falling back to square one” reveals exactly nothing about the mind behind it.

The broken fourth wall feels like a particularly strange trick in Spacey’s hands. After all, he has built a career on playing characters whose motives are impossible to crack. The fourth wall has never been more opaque than in films like Se7en and The Usual Suspects, where the psychic gulf between the audience and Spacey’s cool madmen is crucial to the suspense. Inscrutability is Spacey’s best dramatic mode. He piques; he flashes; but he never quite reveals the contents of his brain. His villains have a flatness of affect, a nihilistic boredom burning behind the eyes. American Beauty’s Lester Burnham seethes with private desire, his fantasy sequences our only glimpse into his inner life. Even Spacey himself has cultivated an air of mystery. A 1997 Esquire article by Tom Junod, titled “Kevin Spacey Has a Secret,” famously insinuated that the actor was gay, despite no clear evidence either in support of the claim or to the contrary. Spacey fought back, claiming that the piece was “dishonest and malicious,” and he became even more remote, granting fewer and fewer interviews to the media.

“House of Cards” is full of dense and fascinating characters. There is Claire, who begins as a coolly regal doyenne but has softened in our eyes by the end of the season. There is Peter Russo, whose tortured, drug-addled downfall propels the emotional narrative. But “House of Cards,” of course, is less a story about the pathos of human frailty than about the savage thrill of exploiting it. So the show needs Underwood at its center. But in Spacey’s hands—however dazzlingly proficient his performance—it ultimately feels empty at the core, as slick and artful as an ice sculpture, but with no beating heart underneath.