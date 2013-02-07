



House administration is aware of how difficult distinguishing the 435 mostly white, mostly male members of the House can be (not to mention the overwhelmingly homogenous Senate), so at the beginning of each Congress they print a sort of yearbook containing the photo and basic biographical information of each member of Congress. But members often don't update their official portraits, and after many terms, as their jowls sink, guts expand and temples go white, they begin to look nothing like their official portraits. You'd never know from looking at recently retired California Representative Elton Gallegly's official portrait, for example, that he'd basically aged into Representative Hal Rogers's doppelganger.

So reporters find ways to adapt. Some hunt for quotes from the easily identifiable, often women and minorities. (Though such methods are not always foolproof, as my Sanchez mixup demonstrates.) I used to make notes next to the names of members I was looking for—intentionally sloppy so they wouldn't be legible to the member as we huddled over my notebook off the floor of the House chamber—of their distinguishing characteristics. "Bald. Bald with glasses. Combover. Close-talker." And there is this classic method, offered by a former colleague on the beat: "My trick is, when you're talking to a member and you don't remember who they are, you ask at the end of the conversation—even if you couldn’t give a shit—'And how will this affect your district?' So that way it narrows it down, and you can return to the picture book to look them up."

Of course, the politicians sometimes encounter the problem themselves. "You just do your best," says Mo Brooks, the Republican congressman from Alabama. "It happens to all of us. There are 435 house members, 100 senators, the president and vice president, the cabinet, the people you see a lot and the people you never see." Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a sophomore Illinois Republican, had his staff make flash cards with names and faces that he could study in his free time. The most practiced Washingtonians have a hyper-calculated greeting they deploy to elide the awkwardness of not remembering: They say "nice to see you." Not "nice to see you again," or "nice to meet you."





The difficulty of forming personal connections in the Capitol may be one modern side effect of a polarized electorate. "When I first came here I was determined to know who I was working with, and things were different back then," says Representative CW Bill Young. "I would go and sit down with a member on the House floor, introduce myself, find out who they were, get to know them, and get to know their interests. And I just did that for months. I kept it in my head because there weren't that many changes," he says. Though he wobbles with the help of a cane through the halls of Congress, Young is a constant presence—something of a fixture in this constantly churning government body. At 82 years old, he has spent more than 40 years in the House and is the Republicans' longest serving member. "Back then our debates were not rowdy, they were real debates on the issues, and a lot of members would come and participate and listen," he says, his watery blue eyes looking a little bit wistful, "the last few Congresses, there have been so many changes. It is not an easy task to get to know everybody, at least to get to know them well."

This year, though, there might be reason for hope. The newly elected freshmen Democrats, all 47 of them, might be smaller than the last Congress’s Republican class, but they are more diverse, as Nancy Pelosi would proudly tell you, with more women, African American, Hispanic, and gay members in their ranks. They even have a disabled woman veteran and the House’s first Hindu member.

Kyrsten Sinema, a new congresswoman from Arizona and the first openly bisexual person ever elected to the House, told me she wasn't worried about trying to learn all the new names and faces. As a professor at Arizona State University for ten years, she's had some practice. Her method? "I look at clothes--don't write that down," she said. Some members, like Texas Democratic Representative Pete Gallego, she notes, wear something distinctive, like cowboy boots emblazoned with the seal of Texas. Also: "Some men wear the same suit every day."

