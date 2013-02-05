Last month, China Daily, the country’s main English-language paper, reported that the People’s Republic might lift its 13-year-old ban on video game consoles. Like many communiqués out of Beijing, this one was more of a well-sourced rumor—an unnamed Ministry of Culture said they were considering “the possibility of opening up the game console market,” which ministry representatives later denied—than official pronouncement. But the lack of clarity did little to dissuade the invisible hand of the market: Within hours of the announcement, Sony and Microsoft—makers, respectively, of the PlayStation and Xbox video game consoles—saw their stock prices spike on the Tokyo exchange.

It’s not hard to understand the excitement. The video game industry, which just had one of its roughest years in a decade, is salivating at the prospect of a massive new market for hardware and software alike. But China, despite its 1.3 billion people, isn’t it. Even if the console ban were lifted, the industry stands to gain very little from doing business there.

The first, and most obvious, reason is technological. The current generation of consoles is equipped with sophisticated measures designed to prevent gamers from playing counterfeit software on the machine. And you needn’t be much of a Sinophile to know that Chinese attitudes toward intellectual property are markedly different than our own: Shanzhai, or knock-offs, are considered less a violation of law than a measure of industriousness and entrepreneurship, and their widespread sale is largely ignored by authorities. Admitting the scope of the problem, Wei Qing, the head of Microsoft’s Windows unit in China and one of the key figures monitoring software abuses in the country, told Tom Doctoroff, “We want to create a new religion, a new standard of civility in China. It will take a long time.” And time is a luxury for the gaming divisions of Microsoft and Sony, which sell their hardware at a loss and expect to turn a profit on games.

This fundamental economic reality—often compared to the shaving-razor model—is also at odds with another aspect of Chinese video game culture: Unlike American gamers, who expect to pay a monthly subscription fee for computer games like World of Warcraft, Chinese gamers expect to play for free and pay for a host of microtransactions, such as purchasing virtual pets or superior weaponry. Because computer games themselves aren’t banned in China, a host of American game studios are partnering with Chinese developers to release free-to-play versions of their most prominent titles. In 2010, for example, Sony released a free edition of its popular Everquest 2, in the hopes that, in the long run, Chinese consumers will spend as much money on in-game trinkets as their American counterparts do on subscriptions. “Sometimes,” said John Smedley, president of Sony Online Entertainment, “you make a decision and you're like 'Oh God, let’s buckle in and hope everything goes well.’ That’s how it was with free-to-play.” For console makers, who need huge cash flows to subsidize their costly hardware, this is a much tougher bet to make; they need to sell many more games (each of which costs somewhere around the $60 mark) and subscriptions (a season’s pass for a year’s worth of additional playable content goes for $30) in order to make a profit.