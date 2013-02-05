So colleges should be required to tell students that they’ll have a better chance getting work as physician’s assistants than as political philosophers. This will be much appreciated, I’m sure.

3. As in education policy, health care and all else, tax reform, should reflect the priorities of working families and the future they’re trying to shape for their kids. If nothing else, we must stop putting special interests ahead of our working families’ best interests.

Loopholes and gimmicks benefitting those who’ve come to know how to work the system in Washington, are no more defensible than the path of wasteful and irresponsible spending we’ve been on for decades. Working families should come first. Everyone agrees a fairer, simpler tax code would give us all more time.

In our attempt to make the tax code simpler, we must continue to demonstrate support for young parents who invest in having kids and raising a family. They are America’s most valued investors.

For the past five years or so, Cantor has been the chief defender of arguably the most egregious loophole of all, the “carried interest loophole” that allows private equity managers to have their compensation for investing other people’s money taxed as capital gains, not ordinary income. Not surprisingly, he has also been Congress’ top recipient of Wall Street largess in recent years. There was no mention today of the carried-interest loophole. If he’s willing to let it go, that would be fresh and new indeed. I doubt he is.

4. Under the Medicaid system the rules are set in Washington, but much of the bills are paid in our state capitals. Collectively states are spending more on Medicaid than they do on K-12 education. And states don’t have the flexibility to innovate in order to lower costs and provide better care.

As a result, in many cases, patients have been swallowed up by the system, and have become an afterthought. These programs are broken, and many patients are going without proper care. That’s not fair to the people who depend on these programs. We’ve got to fix them.

It’s true: Medicaid costs are now shared between Washington and the states, as was designed under law. But here’s the thing: under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government is going to be picking up nearly the entire cost of expanding Medicaid to 16 million people living below or just above the poverty level. It’s a great deal for the states. But that hasn’t kept many states—including Cantor’s Virginia—from so far refusing to accept the money and the expansion. It’s a bit rich to be claiming worry for the “people who depend on these programs” when you are against even letting needy people into the program.

5. There is an appropriate and necessary role for the federal government to ensure funding for basic medical research. Doing all we can to facilitate medical breakthroughs … should be a priority. We can and must do better. This includes cutting unnecessary red tape in order to speed up the availability of life saving drugs and treatments and reprioritizing existing federal research spending. Funds currently spent by the government on social science—including on politics of all things—would be better spent helping find cures to diseases.

In recent years, Republicans have repeatedly fought against higher spending on medical research—they fought against it in the stimulus package, and they are showing no qualms about letting research funding take a big hit in the impending budget “sequester.” Oh, and that nefarious spending on social science? It’s dwarfed by our spending on medical research and actually accomplishes a great deal of good.

To be fair, there was one truly new element in the speech: Cantor signaled that he could live with the core element of the American Dream Act, letting young people brought here illegally as children to stay here and apply for citizenship. But of course that is just another sign of the deliberate shift that Cantor’s party has made on the immigration issue. Other than that? It’s awfully hard to see what’s new about Cantor 4.0. True, he is no longer urging his House colleagues to use the nation’s credit rating as a threat against President Obama, as he was two years ago. And perhaps it’s a step forward for party leaders like Cantor to recognize that they are seen as out of touch with the concerns of a vast swath of middle-class voters. But a shout-out to Evan Bayh’s clients in the medical device tax industry probably isn’t going to cut it.

