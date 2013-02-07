The answer begins with Isles. He grew up a sprinter and football player, competing in both at Ashland University, a Division II college in Ohio. At five-foot-eight, he was hardly destined for the NFL, and although his personal best in the 100-meter dash would have earned him a spot in the semi-finals of last summer’s Olympics, he was considered a long shot to make the Team USA track squad. So he skipped the June trials and chose rugby instead. “Maybe if I could be the fastest rugby player in the world, and one of the greatest—that was my whole mind set,” he said recently, with typical American confidence. Within months the switch, he had made a different Team USA squad: sevens rugby, which, unlike the more traditional 15-a-side one that Wales played on Saturday, will be an Olympic sport in 2016.

When watching rugby, its common roots with American football are obvious, and not just in the shape of the ball. Both games involve running with the ball, kicking it between uprights, and tackling players holding it. Rugby, however, has long believed in fluency and rejects constant set pieces. The ball runs through many pairs of hands before play stops, and that will be only if the ball is irretrievably stuck under a pile of men, or an infringement has occurred (such as a forward pass). A rugby match lasts 80 minutes; with 10 minutes off at half time, and no time outs except for injury. From a fan’s perspective, this means more time watching the game, less time watching instant replays and commercials.

Although rugby collisions are fierce, and hits can be huge, they are less frequent than those in American football, and less central to the sport. The point of rugby is as much to avoid contact as to seek it, and only the player with the ball is targeted. Players can get concussed, and indeed do, but not nearly with the frequency of football, in which players use their helmets as weapons, often without penalty. When your 8-year-old son picks up an oval ball, you want him to play our game rather than yours.

At its best, rugby sees five minutes at a time of passing, tackling, running and kicking before the game is reset once more. It is a game for all sizes. Big, tall giants drive the ball forward, while small, fast wizards run it round the outside, sidestepping away from trouble. And that is where Carlin Isles comes in. Though the 23-year-old has not yet been playing rugby for a year, his speed and eye for a gap remind me of another small man—the Welsh genius, Shane Williams, easily the finest player I have ever seen. Judging by news reports, a fair few American football players are taking up rugby after failing to reach the NFL, not least because of the chance for an Olympic medal. Miles Craigwell, who discovered rugby after being released by the Miami Dolphins, said he was attracted by the “athleticism and the pace of the game.”

When the American national team came up against Ireland, a team with a long and glorious history, in the 2011 World Cup, they only lost by 12 points. That is very far from shameful in a sport where losing margins can easily reach 50 or 60 points. On Saturday, Wales lost to Ireland by eight points and, in reality, it could have been worse. As more football castoffs and former track stars become aware of the rugby option, and the NFL’s concussion crisis inevitably worsens, it’s only a matter of time before the U.S. can compete with the elite teams in the world. Hell, the way Wales is playing these days—we’ve lost eight matches in a row—it might take just one or two more Carlin Isleses to beat us.

Oliver Bullough is the London-based author of the forthcoming The Last Man in Russia, to be published in April.