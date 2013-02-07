These legal wranglings are about rights and recompense, yes. But more deeply they are about reputation, about having your name forever attached to a character who will, thanks to fan devotion (and, in no small measure, to licensing deals and cross-platform synergy) outlive you. For the most part, today’s generation of mainstream comics writers and artists acknowledge this state of affairs with a resigned shrug. A lucky few, like The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, can swear off working for The Big Two at all and still make money. Many others alternate between creator-owned projects at publishers like Image and work for DC or Marvel.





But when it comes to a character’s conceptual roots, old-school comics pros like Lee are unreliable narrators. These men, who churned out our contemporary myths like their Madison Avenue peers churned out floorwax slogans, are notoriously given to self-mythology. Over the years, for example, many of the particulars in Lee’s accounts of how he dreamed up the flagship characters of the Marvel Revolution have changed. Of late, he’s much more prone to acknowledge the prodigious conceptual and narrative contributions of his artists, but this has not always been the case.

The picture of Lee that emerges from Sean Howe’s hugely entertaining Marvel Comics: The Untold Story, published last fall, is that of an inveterate company man who grew besotted with his role as a hip, “with-it” spokespimp; a three-piece-suit executive who came to revel in his polyester-leisure-suit drag. Howe sifts through Lee’s conflicting accounts of, say, Spider-Man’s provenance with admirable skill. In the process, something else becomes quite clear: Despite what ardent fans will tell you, what made readers rabid for Marvel’s ham-fisted stories had less to do with how they were told, and much more to do with how they were sold.

Lee did what any skilled executive does when ordered to move more product: identify a new market—in this case, adolescents who’d previously dismissed comics as “kids stuff” once they turned 12—and devise a ruthlessly effective method for selling to them. Lee oversaw an initiative that took the childlike, often Freudian emotionalism that had been a staple of comics for decades (“B—Batman is kissing Batwoman! I g-guess he doesn’t need me anymore (*CHOKE*)!”) and dipped it in a pungent bath of adolescent hormones.





Before Lee stepped into the executive suite, strong emotions cropped up in comics all the time, but only as a function of plot (“*SOB*! My beloved Super-Horse is flying away!”). Lee and his artists, meanwhile, created characters who came factory-installed with enough behavioral disorders to fill the DSM-I. The Human Torch was pathologically touchy. The Hulk literally personified pure rage. Spider-Man wallowed in guilt and sulked around like a moody, self-obsessed teen—who just so happened to look, and act, and think, a hell of a lot like his readers. This wasn’t coincidence. It was marketing.