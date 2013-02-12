For such a clever enemy of the old-fashioned, he also puts on display a surprising tolerance for literary cliché. He says, for example, that he and the writer Ben Lerner, in whom he sees a younger version of himself, share a detachment from their emotions: they are “in agony” as a result. He says that Lerner’s first novel “is born of genuine despair”—“as what serious book is not.” He laments over an idea that is true enough but hardly new: “language is all we have to connect us, and it doesn’t, not quite.” But perhaps these are examples of the kind of self-destructing gestures or incidents of “failure” that he later says are crucial to a serious literary project.

Shields once scratched “I shall dethrone Shakespeare” into the wall above his library carrel.

You often wonder how much credit to give Shields, but at least the biographical bits seem like they can be taken at face value. Shields describes the way in which the written word really did offer a salvation of sorts from a serious stuttering problem. This was the most important way in which, as the book’s title promises to reveal, literature saved his life. It is easy to see how his obsessive immersion in books, his literary career, and his eventual authority as a critic, could result. (He tells us that he was such an “unfathomably devoted English major” at Brown University, and such a productive and talented one, that he once scratched “I shall dethrone Shakespeare” into the wall above his library carrel.)

For someone like Shields, semiotics was not just a passing college phase. His own early novels contended with, and were about, language. But by the late ’90s, he writes, “I’d stopped writing and reading much if any fiction. I was weary unto death of teaching fiction writing.” His impatience with the outward trappings of the novel, the “devices" and "contrivances” of character, plot, and so on, was later exacerbated by an obsession with mortality—his growing sense that life was just too short for anything but raw reality. Human mortality became the subject of his book The Thing About Life Is That One Day You’ll Be Dead, and then the basis of a kind of clarion call. “Assume you write for an audience consisting solely of terminal patients,” goes a line from Annie Dillard he borrows here. “That is, after all, the case.”

One problem is that sometimes, despite Shields’s high seriousness and his refusal to waste time with the trivialities and pretenses of fiction, he seems to be playing a bit of a game. He argues for the direct approach in writing—“I live and die for the overt meditation”—but he is also a champion of digression. He believes in the unsaid and in white spaces, but he is also a big believer “in talking about everything until you’re blue in the face.” His book-length collage sometimes feels like a contraption made to protect against every possible sling and arrow. Or is it a device made to include and embrace everything? You find yourself thinking, for example, that Shields’s problems with the form of the novel are really just his problems with the novel, and that it is outrageous for him to frame his personal issues as larger truths—but soon enough he notes the “audacity” of “the collage narrator” in staging “his or her own psychic crisis as emblematic of a larger cultural crux and general human dilemma.”

In other words, “the collage narrator” doesn’t show much regard for his readers. But he isn’t any easier on writers. In order to gain Shields’s respect and admiration, writers and artists must be willing to get their “teeth bashed in.” And that is not his only demand. He wants writers to “to come grips with” the “marginalization of literature by more technologically sophisticated and thus more visceral forms.” He wants writing that occupies “a bleeding edge between genres.” He wants a writer to place “himself in harm’s way and reveal the process” by which the work gets made. Most of all, he wants writers to be “wrestling with existence at the most fundamental level.”