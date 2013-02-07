Lhota’s camp doesn’t talk much about party identification, for obvious reasons. Instead, the theory of the campaign seems to be that New Yorkers will simply want a firm manager to keep the city from backsliding to the high-crime, high-spending disarray of the pre-Giuliani years. “Voters look at the Democratic field and are fearful of going back to the Democratic days,” says State Senator Marty Golden, a Lhota supporter from Brooklyn.

Following this script, Lhota's campaign appears set on running a constrained platform of managerial competence rather than personal style. “Everything in my background leads me to say that I’m better prepared to take on the role of chief executive,” he told me in a telephone interview, in which he was so numbingly on-message that he turned even a question about his impolitic flashes into a bland argument for his candidacy: “My personality really represents the diversity of the city.” (Lhota’s family name is Czech, but his maternal grandmother was Jewish, something local GOP types wish he’d broadcast more often.)

Lhota likewise dismissed a question about whether he could offer the Republican Party a new model for cities. “The national party is trying to find a direction for how they want to go and I’ll let them go with that,” he said. “My task at hand is to be elected mayor of New York.” (Stu Loeser, a former Bloomberg spokesman, suggests that the more beleaguered and distant the national GOP seems, the better it is for Lhota. “The argument can be made that the lack of any other real Republican support, the death of northeast Republican moderation is good for him because he’s not tied to any actual Republican Party,” he says.)

But a campaign based on public fears about a regression to New York’s Bonfire of the Vanities era faces long odds in a city where quality of life complaints now include over-crowding on the High Line. Not to mention that City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the Democratic front-runner, exudes plenty municipal know-how of her own, making it less likely that a Democratic-leaning voter would vote Republican for competence alone. “Can you see the New York City public rallying around a budget?” asks Moerdler.

No, for Lhota to win will probably require him to give fuller expression to the man himself. Both Giuliani and Bloomberg did just that—though in their cases, they benefitted politically from a sense of crisis: crime in one case, 9/11 in the other. Lhota’s profile rose after Sandy, but by election time he’ll likely have to sell himself without a calamity to put his personality at center stage.

Even without Bloomberg’s billions and Giuliani’s crime-fighting legend, Lhota has the capacity to stir the egalitarian, mischief-making spirit of the city in a way that could present a real challenge to Quinn, who is entertainingly rambunctious in person but cautious to a fault in policy and governing—and who is running as Bloomberg’s heir apparent, despite the outgoing mayor’s conspicuous ambivalence. Russianoff sees a way to combine this sort of personal appeal with Lhota’s managerial chops: “You need to get people to believe that everyone else is a politician as usual and he’s going to make the trains run on time,” he says. This could also mean following the lead of Public Advocate Bill de Blasio in trying to tap into the outer-borough resentment over the growing gap between the city’s upper echelon and the rest, a gap exacerbated by Sandy’s devastation in Staten Island and the Rockaways. “There are hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers whose lives have been changed forever,” says Randy Mastro, another former top Giuliani aide. “Maybe not in the rarefied atmosphere of upper Manhattan, but a lot of New Yorkers recognize we face a crisis of rebuilding and a crisis of conscience in what we owe to these New Yorkers.”

A populist pitch might cause discomfort with some of Lhota’s business-class allies (he’s a former investment banker and Cablevision executive, and his wife is a longtime Republican fundraiser). It might also be hard to square with the MTA fare and toll hikes that were passed at the end of Lhota’s tenure, which Quinn’s people are already making sure to attach to Lhota. But there is certainly precedence for it succeeding. It would be somewhat in the mold of New Jersey’s Chris Christie, who has a more politically diverse constituency and a more bombastic manner than Lhota, but who would surely be linked with a Mayor Lhota as the trans-Hudson building blocks for Northeast Republicanism.

And then, of course, in New York itself there is the precedent of another fellow with little hair on top, a few extra pounds below and a knack for the quip: the late Ed Koch. As one of the many appreciations these past few days noted, Koch won his long-shot run for mayor in 1977 largely on the force of his personality, by being, in his own words, “unbelievably outspoken” before the voters. “I have to break out of the pack of candidates and get the people to know me as I am,” was how he described the challenge before him.

Lhota will probably need to do the same. But he’ll also need to do something else: Create an infrastructure—either within his increasingly anti-urban national party, or on a more provincial level—so that the future Joe Lhotas of this world don’t have to make it on personality alone. Then, and only then, will we able to see if he’s created a model for a big-city GOP.