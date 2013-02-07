Don’t be breathless

The last thing you should do at the beginning of a negotiation is to demonstrate more urgency than the locals themselves. We can certainly overdo this by waiting too long; a secretary of state’s capital, particularly in a second term, will rapidly diminish. If Kerry isn’t careful, though, he’ll become part of the furniture—too familiar to the parties, and thus, taken for granted. How many times can an American secretary of state visit the region without something to offer, and without producing something tangible, before his or her own credibility is irreparably damaged? And travelling to show the flag or talk about America’s commitment without a strategy will be perceived quickly for what it is—yet another demonstration that the emperor has no clothes. The notion of a peace process made sense in the 1990s because it actually produced results.But the bar in the region for what the locals consider a serious U.S. initiative is now much higher. Kerry needs to factor this into to his travel plans. Being the energizer bunny of U.S. diplomacy on the peace process has a downside.

Organize your own house first

Before running out to the region, Kerry needs to make sure of a couple things.

First, where does the president stand, and how much leeway will Kerry have? Obama is the most controlling foreign policy president since Richard Nixon: He doesn’t delegate, he dominates. Right now, Israelis are focused on Obama’s trip to the region, not Kerry’s. If Kerry doesn’t want to be seen as a potted plant, he needs to make sure the Israelis know the president has taken him into his confidence on what the U.S. approach will be; if Kerry wants to be seen as a player, he must own the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and get the president to empower him.

And second, Kerry needs to put together a strong team—a mix of insiders and outsiders (FSOs and political appointees) controlled by him but who will be dedicated full time to the enterprise. No self-respecting secretary of State contracts this issue out to some high-level poobah, unless the White Houser forces the issue.

The new Israeli Government—more centrist and broader—may well create additional options on the Palestinian issue. But Kerry needs to think this through and slow down right now, not speed things up. He can’t possibly develop a strategy without talking to the parties in the region. But he should do that after the Israeli government is formed, and as part of broader regional tour. Not much will happen until Obama sits down with Netanyahu in March anyway.

And above all, Mr. Secretary, don’t raise expectations now. You’ll just end up spending the next few years walking them back.

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Wilson Center. He served as an adviser on the Middle East during both Republican and Democratic administrations.