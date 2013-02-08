“Koch was the nasally Noo Yawk-voiced ambassador of a city that remained his true love long after he left City Hall,” the Daily News says. “He said he got ‘the bends’ when outside New York too long,” the Times recalls, noting that he only stayed in Washington two weekends during eight years in Congress before he became mayor. (The Times also says he was “as opinionated as a Flatbush cabby, as loud as the scrums on 42nd Street, as pugnacious as a West Side reform Democrat mother.”) He “left an indelible mark on Staten Island during his three terms in City Hall and beyond,” the Staten Island Advance says. “Poor Ed Koch died in the closet,” the Village Voice’s Michael Musto writes, in a post that’s only a little blunter on the topic of Koch’s sexuality than the other obits are. “New Yorkers loved him and they hated him—but he was always one of them, and the city and region have profited in untold ways from his energy, his wisdom and his success as a reformer,” writes Newsday’s Fred Dolman. “Koch, who breezed through the streets of New York flashing his signature thumbs-up sign, won a national reputation with his feisty style,” the New York Post reports. “‘How'm I doing?’ was his trademark question to constituents, although the answer mattered little to Koch. The mayor always thought he was doing wonderfully.”

All the obits note that Koch—whose political persona as mayor was calculated to appeal to white middle-class voters in the outer boroughs—started out as a liberal reformer when he got into politics campaigning for Adlai Stevenson in 1952. He was “a hard-working, independent liberal able to work with conservatives” in the House, the Times says. For his 1977 mayoral bid, consultant David Garth “devised a more conservative image for Mr. Koch, a formidable task because the candidate had portrayed himself as a liberal.” Capital New York editor Tom McGeveran sums Koch’s political journey up in a sentimental, but not romanticized, piece about New York under his administration: “Ed Koch might have been the former representative of the Silk Stocking district, a Greenwich Village liberal who once strummed folksy guitar melodies in Washington Square Park, but that was an interlude. He was from the Bronx, as he liked to remind us.”

The tributes all follow an iron law of obituaries: If you’re a colorful enough character, any bad stuff will be tucked down below the descriptions of your charming or quirky ways. The Times is 1,200 words into its 5,600-word write-up before delving into details of corruption scandals that involved “a series of disclosures, indictments and convictions for bribery, extortion, perjury and conspiracy that touched various city agencies” in Koch’s third term, after which he lost the Democratic primary to David Dinkins. The New York Post, read by Koch’s base, barely mentions scandals at all. (But the Post does have a great collection of Koch quotes compiled by the Associated Press.)

Some of the obits, though they chide Koch for contributing to (or at least not helping to alleviate) racial tension in 1980s New York, seem to have their own blind spot on the topic. Take one line, from the Times, crediting what the paper calls “his streetwise gusts of candor — saying what people said over the dinner table in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn.” That’d be more accurate if it read, “saying what people said over the dinner table in white neighborhoods in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn.” The Times initially left out the criticism Koch got from AIDS activists for his handling of the crisis in the city, which, New York magazine noted, won the paper some criticism of its own.

Koch, of course, gets the last word. The Times run a 21-minute video interview, shot in 2007, that opens with the former mayor asking, “Do you miss me?” And showing the same timing in death that he did in life, Koch died the same day that Koch, a new documentary by Neil Barsky, opened in theaters.